Dictionary.com says this word defined 2017

Much like fashion and home decor, words go in and out of style.
But what were the top words of 2017?
According to Dictionary.com, which describes itself as “the world’s leading digital dictionary,” the Word of the Year was “complicit.” (Definition: The fact or state of being an accomplice; partnership in wrongdoing, according to Webster’s.)
What sent Americans scrambling for their dictionaries, online or otherwise, last year, according to the Oakland, Calif.-based company?
In a word: politics.
These other words — mostly invoked in political reports and, yes, presidential tweets — made Dictionary.com’s list as well: fury, collusion, covfefe (the website’s most looked-up word of the year, thanks to President Donald Trump), snafu, alt-, misogynist, resist, crisis and unprecedented.
Merriam-Webster’s 2017 word of the year, based on people looking the word up online at Merriam-Webster.com, was “feminism.”
Those lookups increased 70 percent over 2016, particularly after events such as the Women’s March on Washington in January, The Associated Press reported.
