Librarians pick their favorite children’s books read in 2017

Librarians love lists, and it’s not late to add another to the slew of “best of” lists out there. Below are some of our youth and teen staff’s personal picks for the books we enjoyed reading most in 2017:
A Monster Calls
By Patrick Ness
Candlewick, 2013
For age 12 and up
Conner wakes up from intense nightmares to find a creature in his back yard. It’s a terrifying yew tree monster with leaf skin and teeth made of bark. But Connor was expecting the monster from his bad dreams and is relieved to find this one instead. Every night, the tree monster tells Connor a story, which he unconsciously acts out in his daily life. But no one punishes or stops him.
That’s because Connor’s mom is dying of cancer. How do the nightmares and yew monster relate? The answer is the missing piece that brings the story into clear focus. It will break your heart, leave you in tears, and make it necessary to hug the people you love.
The Black Witch
By Laurie Forest
Harlequin Teen, 2017
For age 12 and up
Elloren is the last granddaughter of a Black Witch. But she is utterly without magical power in a society that prizes that above all else. When she leaves for University she discovers that not everyone is accepting of witches and their families. Suddenly Elloren’s safe and boring life is treacherous and dangerous. Can she find the courage to trust and survive?
The Giver
By Lois Lowry
HMH Books for Young Readers, 1994
For age 12 and up
Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a colorless world of conformity and contentment. There is no crime, no unemployment and no unhappiness. When he receives his life assignment to be the community’s Receiver of Memory, he realizes that there are dark and complex secrets that could destroy his people’s way of life. Are free will and a long life worth the risks?
This story is one of the first dystopian YA books and won the Newbery Award in 1994.
Groovy Joe: Dance Party Countdown
By Eric Litwin
Orchard Books, 2017
For age 3 and up
Groovy Joe is having a dance party but more and more — and more — dogs keep asking to join in. Will there be room for everyone? Of course, as long as they keep dancing!
This fun tale uses rhyme, repetition, and a musical writing style to engage little ones and gently teach them about simple math, creativity, and having a positive attitude.
The Inexplicable Logic of My Life
Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, 2017
For age 12 and up
The life of a teenage boy cannot be anything but complex. But for Sal, it’s even more so. He’s a good kid from a loving family with a gay adoptive father. In his senior year, Sal begins to struggle with his own identity and picks fights, often physical ones, with everyone around him. Then, a sudden tragedy forces him back to his accepting family. Through their love and support, he finally begins to accept himself, and to heal.
These characters are complex and sympathetic. They tackle tough topics including race, sexuality, feminism and poverty. This book is beautifully written and you will be a better person for having read it.
The Jewel
By Amy Ewing
Harper Teen, 2015
For age 12 and up
“The Handmaid’s Tale” meets Lauren DeStefano’s “Wither” in this book about the Jewel, the innermost part of the city, where the rich and royal live. But for Violet, the cost of living in the Jewel is to be a surrogate for the Duchess, an idea she is very much NOT on board with. Cruel violence and degradation become daily staples.
But when Violet falls in love, the illicit affair sparks the idea of rebellion. Is there a way to break free from the oppressive rule of the monarchy? How much — and whom — is Violet willing to risk to obtain freedom? It takes three books to find out the truth, but the conclusion is worth the journey.
Kitchen Disco
By Foges Clare and Al Murphy
Faber & Faber Children’s, 2017
For age 5 and up
At night, while families sleep, the fruit bowl comes to life. The banana DJs, lemons dance, and the apples…well. You’ll have to read and see!
Told in catchy, rhyming text with pictures full of glitter and action, kids will want to get up and dance. This is the perfect book to get families moving. Just be sure to have fruit ready for the after party!
Scythe
By Neal Shusterman
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2017
For age 12 and up
In a world with no war, no disease, and no aging, the human population is culled by trained scythes. Two teens, Citra and Rowan, are chosen as apprentices to learn the art of killing — compassionately and following strict guidelines. But when their master mysteriously disappears, they are given over to new masters, ones who have different ideas about culling the population. Often using cruel methods or group murders, not everyone in the scythe community is in agreement. When Citra and Rowan are forced to go after each other, their personal morals come into question.
The first book in a series, this engrossing and compelling story will grab readers and refuse to let go.
The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Squirrel Meets World
By Dean Hale and Shannon Hale
Egmont Books, 2017
For age 12 and up
14-year-old Doreen is new to New Jersey. She’s starting a new school, hoping to make new friends, trying desperately to hide her tail… Yep, Doreen has a tail. And, the powers of a squirrel. Her proportional strength makes her very strong, her front teeth can chew through just about anything, and she can leap easily between trees. As you can imagine, all this makes it difficult to fit in.
But when she stops a group of troublemakers, she can no longer hide. And thus, Squirrel Girl is born. She uses her superpowers for good until a villain declares her his archenemy. What’s a teenage superhero to do?
Wendy Dunn is teen programming librarian at the Fort Worth Library.
