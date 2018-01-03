Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new project ‘under construction,’ and just shared the news

There’s a new project on the way for fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” fans, but it won’t be clad in shiplap.
Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that they are expecting their fifth child. The couple, who have put Waco at the epicenter of their home-renovation empire and spurred tourism there, shared the big news on the Tuesday episode of their show.
Naturally, the ever-enthusiastic Chip couldn’t help dropping a few hints on social media.
Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
The couple are wrapping up the last season of “Fixer Upper,” but will launch a new show, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design,” in the spring.
