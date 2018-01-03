Chip and Joanna Gaines are the stars of “Fixer Upper.”
Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new project ‘under construction,’ and just shared the news

By Kathy Harris

January 03, 2018 08:42 AM

There’s a new project on the way for fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” fans, but it won’t be clad in shiplap.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that they are expecting their fifth child. The couple, who have put Waco at the epicenter of their home-renovation empire and spurred tourism there, shared the big news on the Tuesday episode of their show.

Naturally, the ever-enthusiastic Chip couldn’t help dropping a few hints on social media.

The couple are wrapping up the last season of “Fixer Upper,” but will launch a new show, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design,” in the spring.

  • Joanna Gaines on how her kids inspire her

    Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper talks about how her four children inspire her design choices. Gaines and her husband/co-star Chip Gaines spoke at an Aug. 30, 2016, appearance at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, north of Dallas. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot)

Joanna Gaines on how her kids inspire her

Joanna Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper talks about how her four children inspire her design choices. Gaines and her husband/co-star Chip Gaines spoke at an Aug. 30, 2016, appearance at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony, north of Dallas. (Star-Telegram video by Robert Philpot)

  • Chip Gaines on making marriage work

    Chip Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper talks about why his marriage to business partner/co-star Joanna Gaines works during an appearance at Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas (Star-Telegram video by Robert by Robert Philpot)

Chip Gaines on making marriage work

Chip Gaines of HGTV's Fixer Upper talks about why his marriage to business partner/co-star Joanna Gaines works during an appearance at Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas (Star-Telegram video by Robert by Robert Philpot)

  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines sits courtside at Baylor, gets tackled by Wichita State player

    On Saturday, the HGTV star watched his home team lose to the Wichita State Shockers 69-62. Usually that wouldn't make headlines, but thanks to 6-foot-9, 205-pound Nuni Omot, Gaines momentarily became part of the game. As Omot attempted to keep the ball inbounds, he drove right onto Gaines. But, a little disaster is never something to fluster Gaines, as he got right up and waived to the crowd.

Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines sits courtside at Baylor, gets tackled by Wichita State player

On Saturday, the HGTV star watched his home team lose to the Wichita State Shockers 69-62. Usually that wouldn't make headlines, but thanks to 6-foot-9, 205-pound Nuni Omot, Gaines momentarily became part of the game. As Omot attempted to keep the ball inbounds, he drove right onto Gaines. But, a little disaster is never something to fluster Gaines, as he got right up and waived to the crowd.

  • 'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if not in Waco

    Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' home improvement show, based in Waco, Texas, appeared at a home show in Kansas City and talked about where they'd live if not in Texas.

'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if not in Waco

Chip and Joanna Gaines, hosts of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' home improvement show, based in Waco, Texas, appeared at a home show in Kansas City and talked about where they'd live if not in Texas.

