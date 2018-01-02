Adopt us! Meet Bella & Drizzy

Bella and Drizzy
ID Nos. A37413142 and A37413136, 8-year-old spayed female and 9-year-old male terrier mixes, 9 pounds each
Bella and Drizzy were brought to the shelter when their previous owner couldn’t afford to take care of them any longer. They have lived together most of their lives and we would like them to stay together.
Bella seems a little more outgoing than Drizzy, but both are super-sweet cuddlebugs. They have been fine with the other small dogs here, and should be OK with another friendly pup in the home.
They have are current on their vaccinations, heartworm-negative and microchipped.
Come and meet them at HSNT’s Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center, open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 9009 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
