Bella and Drizzy
Bella and Drizzy HSNT
Bella and Drizzy HSNT

Living

Adopt us! Meet Bella & Drizzy

January 02, 2018 04:29 PM

Bella and Drizzy

ID Nos. A37413142 and A37413136, 8-year-old spayed female and 9-year-old male terrier mixes, 9 pounds each

Bella and Drizzy were brought to the shelter when their previous owner couldn’t afford to take care of them any longer. They have lived together most of their lives and we would like them to stay together.

Bella seems a little more outgoing than Drizzy, but both are super-sweet cuddlebugs. They have been fine with the other small dogs here, and should be OK with another friendly pup in the home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They have are current on their vaccinations, heartworm-negative and microchipped.

Come and meet them at HSNT’s Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center, open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 9009 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook.

The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

    The Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth let us take a peek behind the curtain and follow a set of donations from the donors hands, through the shipping process and into the new owner's hands. Believe it or not your old things are doing a lot more than simply being sold.

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

View More Video