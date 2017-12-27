Need help with the new tech toy you got for Christmas? Try these helpful services

Got a shiny new gadget for Christmas, but not sure how to use it? If so, you’re not alone.
According to a recent survey by Nashville-based Asurion, 32 percent of U.S. adults don’t use their tech gifts because they don’t know how. Among the items with which people need the most help, the survey lists mobile phones, tablets and laptops.
If you received one of these high-tech gifts, the good news is you don’t have to cast it aside or fumble around in frustration. With help from one of the following tech support services, you should be up and running in no time.
Best Buy Geek Squad
Never miss a local story.
Founded in 1994, Best Buy’s Geek Squad offers tech support services in-store and on-site, as well as by phone or online (24 hours a day, 365 days a year).
Services offered: When it comes to tech support, no one quite rivals Best Buy’s Geek Squad. Its wide range of services expands beyond computers, tablets and mobile devices to also include help with televisions, smart watches, video game consoles, smart home devices, cameras, car electronics and home appliances.
Prices: Prices vary by service.
For more information on Best Buy’s Geek Squad or to get direct help, call 1-800-433-5778 or visit www.bestbuy.com.
Apple Genius Bar
Genius Bar is Apple’s free in-house customer support program. In addition to the Genius Bar, Apple also offers free tech support by phone and online via chat.
Services offered: The Genius Bar is equipped to tackle issues from the basic (how to set up your iPad) to the more extreme (how do I fix my iPhone that fell in the toilet). Most Apple stores also offer free workshops tailored to help customers get the most out of their Apple product.
The Genius Bar does take walk-ins, but it’s recommended that you make an appointment by phone or online to avoid a long wait. Services are available only for Apple products (sorry Microsoft). You do not need to have purchased your Apple product at the Apple store to receive help.
Prices: Free. Additional fees may apply if a device needs extensive repairs or replacement and does not have a warranty.
For more information or to get direct help, visit https://support.apple.com.
Staples
Just like Best Buy, office supply chain Staples offers a select menu of tech services both in-house and on-site.
Services offered: If you’re in need of help with your PC, Staples is a good a place to start. Most of its services revolve around computer-related issues like software installation, virus protection and removal, file transfer and data recovery. For those who need help with their other devices, Staples also offers phone, tablet and iPad repair, as well as installation and setup for tablets, projectors, printers and personal computers. All repairs are backed by a one year warranty.
Prices: Prices vary by service and range from $20 for an in-store tablet setup to $150 to set up your personal computer at home. More extensive services like a data recovery can cost as much as $260.
For more information, visit www.staples.com.
HelloTech
What it is: Hellotech is a nationwide network of on-demand tech experts that provides in-home tech installation and support services. The Los Angeles-based startup also offers 24-hour remote tech support by phone or email.
Services offered: Hellotech’s lengthy list of services is broken up into five categories: computer support, smart home, TV mounting, audio and video, Wi-Fi and network and mobile and tablets. While most of the services revolve around installation, hook-up or setup, there are also options like virus removal, data transfer and computer repair.
Appointments can be booked online or by phone for as soon as next-day service.
Prices: Prices vary by city of service. In Fort Worth, prices start at $79 for computer repair, $89 for TV wall mount installation, $99 smart home device hook-up and $129 for Wi-Fi and network connectivity support. Tech support plans are also available for both in-home and unlimited remote support.
For more information or to get direct help, call 1-800-640-9005 or visit www.hellotech.com.
Costco Concierge Services
If your device was purchased at Costco or online at Costco.com, the good news is it’s eligible for free technical support. Costco’s Concierge Services is available seven days a week (excluding holidays) by phone.
Services offered: Due to Costco’s Concierge Services being available only by phone, services are mostly limited to setup and product use questions, as well as troubleshooting assistance. Items includes tablets, camera, TVs, projectors, major appliances, computers, printers, home theater systems, routers and home security systems.
Prices: Free. Must be able to provide Coscto membership number and item number (printed on receipt when purchased).
For more information or to get direct help, call 1-866-861-4050 or visit www.costco.com/concierge.html.
Comments