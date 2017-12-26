Adopt me! Meet Chance

Chance
ID No. A37118346, 2-year-old, 73-pound neutered male pit-bull mix
Happy, outgoing Chance would love to be someone’s walking or jogging companion and spend his evenings curled up with his special person or family.
Chance is a big boy, but that just means he has more love to give!
Never miss a local story.
You can meet Chance at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon-5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave except for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
Comments