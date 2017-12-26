Chance
Chance HSNT/Fort Worth K9 Project
Chance HSNT/Fort Worth K9 Project

Living

Adopt me! Meet Chance

December 26, 2017 11:16 AM

Chance

ID No. A37118346, 2-year-old, 73-pound neutered male pit-bull mix

Happy, outgoing Chance would love to be someone’s walking or jogging companion and spend his evenings curled up with his special person or family.

Chance is a big boy, but that just means he has more love to give!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can meet Chance at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon-5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave except for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal
'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 2:20

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle

View More Video