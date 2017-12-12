Santa Claus look-alikes are working hard to bring the Christmas cheer.
Here’s your chance to vote for your favorite Santa look-alike

By Courtney Ortega

December 12, 2017 11:09 AM

In honor of the holiday season, we asked readers to email us photos of local Santa look-alikes. The response turned out to be bigger than we expected.

Dozens of Kris Kringle doppelgängers rolled into our inbox from all over North Texas, with nominees ranging from a local Maytag repairman to an Arlington pastor. In the end, there were so many great Santas to choose from, we found it impossible pick which one had the strongest resemblance to jolly ol’ St. Nick, although we did narrow it down to about 15.

So we are turning to you, our readers, to help us choose by voting online for the Santa look-alike who bares the closest likeness to Father Christmas. We ask that you vote only one time, for one Santa. You have through Dec. 18 to cast your vote below. The winner (as well as the other fabulous Santa look-alikes whom readers submitted) will be revealed in the Star-Telegram’s Life & Arts section on Christmas Eve.

