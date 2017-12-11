Jenny
Jenny HSNT/Fort Worth K9 Project
Jenny HSNT/Fort Worth K9 Project

Living

Adopt me! Meet Jenny

December 11, 2017 04:42 PM

Jenny

ID No. A36727161, 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female hound mix

Jenny came to HSNT through our Humane Investigations Department from a horrible hoarding case. In spite of everything she has been through, Jenny has not lost her faith in people.

Jenny is good with other dogs and is doing really well with kennel training. She loves squeaky toys, is very eager to please and adores treats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You can meet Jenny at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon-5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.

The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal
'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle 2:20

'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle

View More Video