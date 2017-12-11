Adopt me! Meet Jenny

Jenny
ID No. A36727161, 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female hound mix
Jenny came to HSNT through our Humane Investigations Department from a horrible hoarding case. In spite of everything she has been through, Jenny has not lost her faith in people.
Jenny is good with other dogs and is doing really well with kennel training. She loves squeaky toys, is very eager to please and adores treats.
You can meet Jenny at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon-5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
