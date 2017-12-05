Adopt me! Meet Bob

Bob
ID No. A24836959, 5-year-old, 52-pound, neutered male shar-pei/shepherd mix
Bob was adopted from the Humane Society of North Texas in 2015. He was happy in his new home until his owner got sick and could no longer care for him.
Now Bob hopes that someone else will have a place in their heart and home for him. Could it be you?
Never miss a local story.
You can meet Bob at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
Comments