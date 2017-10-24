Adopt me! Meet Cupid

Cupid
ID No. A36565616, 2-year-old, 12-pound neutered male Chihuahua/Dachshund mix
Check out those big ears and eyes! Cupid was brought to the shelter after being found as a stray and no owners could be located.
He is a sweet and outgoing boy, and makes friends with everyone he meets. He would like to have a friendly canine companion at home to run around with.
Cupid has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped. Come by and meet him at HSNT’s Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center, open daily from noon to 6 p.m. at 9009 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
