Immigration stories explain current affairs in a way children, teens can understand

Immigration is a topic very much in the news right now. Stories written from an immigrant or refugee point of view can encourage readers to see multiple perspectives.
Though this topic may be controversial for adults, the issues of documentation, deportation, family separation, and discrimination are realities for many children and teens, and it is important for them to see their own experiences reflected back in literature.
Below are some books for children and teens written and illustrated by authors who have lived these experiences and have chosen to share their stories.
The Distance Between Us
By Reyna Grande
Washington Square Press, 2013
Age 12 and up
Based on her own experiences as a child growing up in Mexico, the author tells how her parents made their way illegally into the United States, in pursuit of the American Dream. When her mother finally returns — alone — Reyna is determined to return to the U.S. and find her long-absent father.
Told in a way that captures the confusion, sorrow, and joy of being a child in a tough situation, “The Distance Between Us” is engaging, heartbreaking, and shows how the repeated forced separations of immigration can cause the disintegration of a family.
It Ain’t So Awful, Falafel
By Firoozeh Dumas
Clarion Books, 2016
Age 10 and up
Zomorod Yousefzadeh’s first order of business at her new school is to ask people to call her Cindy (as in “The Brady Bunch.”) She’s hopeful for a smooth integration and new friends. But then, the 1979 American hostage crisis in Iran happens and suddenly Cindy’s family is bombarded with threats of unemployment and violence. Though she just wants to be a “normal” kid, the anti-Iranian sentiments hit way too close to home.
Though a heavy topic, the story is told in a way that is both hilarious and poignant. The author lived through this time period and calls the book “mostly true.” Dumas is known for her wit and humor, and teens will likely sympathize with Cindy’s embarrassment at her parent’s non-traditional behavior, as well as with the deep need to just be normal.
Mama’s Nightingale: A Story of Immigration and Separation
By Edwidge Danticat
Dial Books, 2015
Age 5 and up
Saya’s mother is being held in a prison facility for women with no papers. Though the family works hard to be reunited, their efforts are in vain. Saya particularly misses hearing her mother’s bedtime stories, especially her Haitian tale about a nightingale who keeps children safe. Saya’s anguish at being kept apart from her mother is palpable. When Saya decides to share her story and feelings with a local newspaper, things suddenly progress. A judge rules that Saya’s mother can stay with her family while they work on getting her papers filed.
Written in 2015, the book notes that more than 70,000 parents of American-born children have been jailed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Shooting Kabul
By N.H. Senzai
Simon & Schuster, 2011
Age 8 and up
In summer 2001, Fadi and his family flee Afghanistan for the safety of the United States. But at a rendezvous checkpoint, a chaotic situation finds Fadi’s little sister lost in the crowd … and left behind. The family’s grief is tangible and unimaginable. Once they reach their new home, the shattered family dynamics are intensified in a post 9-11 world. Fitting in is impossible. When a photography competition with a grand-prize trip to India is announced, Fadi sees his chance to return to Afghanistan and find his sister.
Based in part on the author’s husband’s own story of fleeing Afghanistan in 1979, this story is one of grief, love, and hope.
Something in Between
By Melissa de la Cruz
Harlequin Teen, 2016
Age 12 and up
Jasmine is winning her senior year of high school — she’s valedictorian, cheerleading captain, and the winner of a college scholarship. Her L.A.-living Filipino family is hard-working and tightly knit. When it is revealed that the family is undocumented, Jasmine’s world comes crashing down. She and her family are suddenly facing the very real threat of deportation.
Though everything works out happily in the end, this semiautobiographical book shines a light on the real issues surrounding immigration and what happens when children are caught in the middle. This story is eye-opening — an emotional roller coaster — but ultimately a tale of hope and belonging.
Wendy Dunn is teen programming librarian at the Fort Worth Library.
Comments