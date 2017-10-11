Think fall festivals for this week’s top 10 things to do

Kimbell Fest: ‘Casanova’
1 The Kimbell takes its sense of fun outdoors for this annual event, which capitalizes on its special exhibition, “Casanova: The Seduction of Europe.” New this year: The Masqueride, a bicycle tour of the Cultural District with participants dressed in their best Don Giovanni or Marie Antoinette costumes. It’s 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, and discounted bike rentals will be available. The fest, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, also will have live music, art activities and games. Everything’s free. 817-332-8451; www.kimbellart.org
Pug-O-Ween in Grapevine
2 Dress up the pups, er, pugs, for the 21st annual Pug-O-Ween event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Join the parade and compete in the pet costume contest. There will be food trucks and local vendors on hand, too. All proceeds from the event benefit the DFW Pug Rescue Club.
‘In the Theater of Life’ at the Modern
3 Classical music fans get a special treat every time the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth takes the stage at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. On the program this time, “Quartet for the End of Time,” by Messiaen and Stravinsky’s “L’histoire du soldat.” The concert will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium; a talk begins at 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $7-$35. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-877-3003; www.chambermusicFW.org
‘The Nile Hilton Incident’
4 Part of the Magnolia at the Modern film series, “Incident” takes the crime noir and checks it into a posh hotel in Cairo, where a woman is murdered and a police detective investigates, until it becomes clear to him that high-powered people don’t want him to do so. The movie’s in Arabic with English subtitles. Shows are 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $9, half-off for the Sunday noon showing. 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; themodern.org
The ‘Lampedusa’ tour
5 The legendary Joan Baez, always the activist, takes the stage with Patty Griffin, Steve Earle and James McMurtry, for a concert benefiting the Jesuit Refugee Service and the U.N. Refugee Agency’s efforts around the world but particularly for Lampedusa, the small island off Sicily that has become the Ellis Island of Europe. The concert is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas. Tickets are $45-$100. 214-880-0137; axs.com
Celebrate Roanoke 2017
6 It is the season of the fests, like this one, in downtown Roanoke. The 12th annual event has food, artisan vendors, live music (by Journey cover band Infinite Journey, among others) and a large children’s area. It’s 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; look for parking in lots off Main Street and at Pine Street at Rusk Street. There’s shuttle service, too. Facebook: Celebrate Roanoke 2017
‘Application Pending’ at Circle Theatre
7 Zany doesn’t even cover it in this play about Christine Evans, a woman pressed into service at an elite prep school when the head of admissions is suddenly ousted. Suddenly, everyone — applicants, parents, co-workers — wants to have a word. Dallas actress Janelle Lutz stars as Evans (and about 40 other characters). The play previews Oct. 19-21, and opens at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 18. Preview tickets are $15-$20; regular run tickets are $25-$38. 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth. 817-877-3040; www.circletheatre.com
Fort Worth BookFest
8 Not enough things in life really celebrate reading, don’t you think? So why not take the kids to this event, which runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Tarrant County College’s Trinity River Campus. It’s a big book sale with authors signing books, panels discussing books and book-related activities and entertainment. 300 Trinity Campus Circle, downtown Fort Worth. Facebook: 2017 Fort Worth BookFest
State Fair of Texas
9 It can be hard to look beyond the powdered sugar haze and realize that there’s a lot to do at the Texas State Fair besides blowing your diet. For example, there are 24 days of concerts on four main stages around the grounds. This weekend, on the Chevrolet Main Stage alone, you can go listen to Prophets & Outlaws on Friday, Pat Green on Saturday and the Charlie Daniels Band on Sunday. Get details at bigtex.com.
‘A Lost Leonardo’ at Amphibian
10 New York director Illana Stein turns a popular staged reading in 2015 — it was called “Daedalus” then — into this new, fully realized production about Leonardo da Vinci renouncing art in favor of science under the auspices of a powerful Borgia. It’s not exactly a smooth transition, but it is a funny one. Tickets are $33. Amphibian Stage Production’s theater is at 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-923-3012; www.amphibianstage.com.
Comments