Adopt me! Meet Leah

Leah
ID No. A36635878, 2-year-old, 8-pound spayed Chihuahua mix, 8 pounds
Leah came to HSNT because her owner had too many animals to care for. She was a little nervous when she first came in, but with some patience and understanding, she has blossomed into a loving cuddle bug.
Leah is great with other dogs and would do well in a home with an outgoing friend to show her the ropes. We don't know how she is with small children and we recommend that they come to meet her to make sure she is a good fit.
She has not had a potty accident since she has been at the adoption center, but of course, she may need time to adjust to a new home. She is already microchipped, spayed, and current on her vaccines and heartworm negative.
Leah is waiting for you at HSNT's Waggin' Tails Adoption Center, open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 9009 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
