Rex
Rex HSNT
Rex HSNT

Living

Adopt me! Meet Rex

October 02, 2017 1:11 PM

Rex

ID No. A35872215, 5-year-old, 70-pound neutered male shepherd mix

If you are looking for a big cool dude to chill with, Rex would like to apply for the position.

At 70 pounds, he has a lot of love to share and a heart of gold.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. This month, you can adopt any dog over 30 pounds at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center for only $10.

All dogs will still be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and receive all the services included with full price adoptions.

Meet Rex at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.

The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.

