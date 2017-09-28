Already missing Chip and Joanna? Fort Worth’s Grace Mitchell is ready to roll

Still sad about the news that the fifth season of “Fixer Upper,” featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines of Waco, will be its last?
A Fort Worth woman might be just what you need.
Grace Mitchell, a local interior designer and mother of four, will soon debut on a TV show featuring her interior decorating skills — and showcasing the city of Fort Worth.
The Mistletoe Heights resident has signed a contract for a show that will begin airing nationally early next year.
She’s not saying yet what channel her show will be on, or what the name of it will be, due to restrictions in her network contract, she said.
But she’s excited and ready to get to work.
“It’s so weird,” Mitchell said. “I just feel like a normal mom in Fort Worth, Texas, and this seems like something that happens to people who live in California or New York.
“The fact that somebody sees something special in Fort Worth, a town I’m so passionate about, is such a joy for me.”
Mitchell has long been working as an interior decorator, beautifying local homes including her own 1921 Mistletoe Heights home that she shares with her husband and four children.
Her work on that house was featured in the August 2017 issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine and discussed on her blog, A Storied Style.
By 2016, she had signed a contract with High Noon Entertainment, the production company that produces “Fixer Upper” and other shows, media outlets including Fort Worth magazine have reported.
Now she’ll be traveling around the city with a camera crew filming her work.
The television show that will chronicle her work is expected to feature Fort Worth prominently, just as Waco is featured in “Fixer Upper.”
The pilot to her show should air on a major cable network early next year, following her “as she folds her clients’ most cherished memories and meaningful personality traits into the interior design of their homes,” according to a statement about the show.
This news comes the same week that Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that the fifth season of “Fixer Upper” will be their last. The last season of the show begins airing in November.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
