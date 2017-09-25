Adopt me! Meet Scooter

Scooter
ID No. A36406699, 3-year-old female calico cat
Scooter was brought to the shelter when her previous owners passed away and there was no one else to take care of her.
Scooter has been sweet and friendly with all of the staff and her visitors. She has been good with the other cats in her room and has lived with others before.
Scooter is current on vaccinations, microchipped, Felv/FIV tested negative and spayed. Come and meet her today at the Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center in Benbrook. It’s open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
Comments