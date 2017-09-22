Adopt me! Meet Rocco

Rocco
ID No. A36446290, 3-year-old, 50-pound male bully mix
Rocco came to HSNT after being evacuated from the Galveston County Animal Resource Center after Hurricane Harvey. This handsome 3-year-old had been waiting there patiently for a home before the storm, so he is now looking for love in North Texas.
Rocco loves to snuggle with his stuffed toys, and with his people too. He knows basic commands and is very well-behaved.
Meet Rocco between noon and 5 p.m. daily at HSNT’s Saxe-Forte Adoption Center 1840 E Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
Comments