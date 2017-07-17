Richmond home for sale 7.17.17

Book room, stuffed animal room and everything you miss about the 1980s.
Redfin
Front entry- seems normal, or boring, depending on the eye of the beholder.
Redfin
Gated entry with full-time, non-paid guardsman.
Redfin
The Richmond home’s entry.
Redfin
Kitchen with full-time guest.
Redfin
Living room, with lots of things that used to be living.
Redfin
Master bath is bathed in possibility.
Redfin
Master bath with towel holder.
Redfin
Master bedroom with remote control holder and mannequin who thinks it’s under the table. Wait for it.
Redfin
The outdoor kitchen is pretty tame. Where’s the imagination?
Redfin
Standard pool with no mannequins or pool floats.
Redfin
Reading room with options to skate on the ceiling to really maximize the use of space.
Redfin
If it was sold on TV it’s probably in this room.
Redfin