Is ginseng the key to getting long, beautiful lashes?

When I think of ways that our readers can achieve long, beautiful eyelashes, ginseng isn’t exactly the first thing that pops into mind. But that happens to be one of the key ingredients in Origins’ best-selling GinZing Brightening Mascara to Lengthen & Lift ($19.50, Macy’s).
Part of Origins’ GinZing collection (a line of products created to energize, refresh and restore radiance), the lash-boosting mascara is formulated with an eye-opening combination of ginseng, caffeine and Carnauba Palm. The product, which is designed to take lashes from wimpy to wow in one swipe, lengthens and lifts for a 100 percent visible boost.
First impression
Available only in a carbon-black pigment, the Origins GinZing Brightening Mascara to Lengthen & Lift comes with a large brush made with long, interspersed fibers designed to grab and tug at each lash for maximum definition. As someone who has grown weary of all the new mascaras with silicone-molded brushes, it’s always nice to comes across a more traditional mascara. The mascara’s formula is very wet and clings heavily to the brush.
Applying the mascara, I like to start by trying to get as close to the root of my eyelashes (without poking myself in the eye) as possible, then slowly wiggle the brush upwards. This ensures that the entire length of the lashes are coated and not just the ends (a common mistake that people often make).
On first application, I noticed that the Origins GinZing Brightening Mascara to Lengthen & Lift went on very smoothly and (despite being wet) was not as messy to apply as I had assumed it would be. The brush itself seemed to do a really nice job of separating each lash, so that you’re not left with clumpy or spiderlike lashes. Despite not being waterproof, the mascara does not seem to have issues with smudging and is removed easily with either makeup wipes or micellar water.
Fab or flub?
Fab! While I’m still not quite sure if there is really any added benefit to having ginseng in a mascara, that doesn’t take away from the fact that Origins GinZing Brightening Mascara to Lengthen & Lift is a fantastic product that delivers long, lifted lashes. In just one swipe, the mascara’s mega-plush wand adds instant volume and length without making lashes look unnatural or overdone. The black-as-night formula leaves lashes looking lush and soft (not brittle and dry) long after the mascara was first applied. Despite it’s wet consistency, the mascara does not seem to have any issues with flaking or causing raccoon eyes.
For those interested in trying out more ginseng-infused products, you might want to also check out Origins new GinZing Energy Boosting Tinted Moisturizer ($38, Nordstrom). Great for hot summer days spent outside, the foundation alternative helps protect you from UV rays while stil providing a sheer tint for a flawless finish.
