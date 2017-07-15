One of Martha’s favorite places on earth: Acadia National Park

Although I am a relative newcomer to Mount Desert Island, having purchased my house on the edge of Acadia National Park in 1997, I feel as if I have always been there.
Like most of the homeowners on this magnificent island, I have become totally enamored of everything the place has to offer: the park, the woods, the moss, the sea, the granite cliffs and outcroppings, the ponds, the climate, the views, the other islands, the abundant seafood and the diverse outdoor activities.
Last year, the community celebrated the 100th anniversary of Acadia with a series of events that ran the gamut, from lectures to cocktail parties and dinners to gala evenings, and even a four-day weekend of carriage rides to benefit the nonprofit Friends of Acadia and the park’s carriage roads.
Originally constructed by John D. Rockefeller Jr. in the early 1900s, these rustic, car-free pathways meander through the woodlands, offering scenic vistas of the landscape.
Decades ago, they were neglected, but they are now maintained beautifully, thanks to a joint private-public partnership between the Friends of Acadia and the National Park Service. They are enjoyed by bikers, joggers, baby strollers and horseback riders, as well as horse-drawn carriages.
During the fun-filled weekend, many of us enjoyed riding through more than 45 scenic miles of groomed carriage roads while seated in 15 roof-seat break carriages brought by the Coaching Club.
The carrriages, which were pulled by 80 horses, were driven by beautifully attired whips (the drivers of these carriages) and grooms (caretakers of the horses). We drove from morning through the afternoon, taking in the expansive views of the woodlands and sea, and enjoying the gorgeous weather.
We reconvened for cocktails and dinner at a different home each night. On Saturday evening, I hosted a lobster bake for the group at my historic carriage house, one of several 1925 structures located on my property, Skylands. All the whips and owners of the carriages attended, as did the other hosts and hostesses and many friends.
I was extremely happy to be part of this amazing gathering, which incorporated so many of the island’s time-honored traditions, and introduced some new and innovative ones for the future. I can’t wait to return.
A WALK IN THE PARK
Acadia is a beautiful place any time of year. But I encourage you to visit and see for yourself. A few facts:
1. Located predominantly on Mount Desert (pronounced dessert) Island, Maine, Acadia National Park protects more than 47,000 acres of land. It has 125 miles of hiking trails and 45 miles of public carriage roads.
2. It is one of the most-visited national parks in the U.S. The park receives more than 2 million visitors each year, most during the warm summer months.
3. Cadillac, the tallest mountain on the Atlantic coast, has a peak of 1,530 feet. You can drive or hike one of the many trails that lead to the top and see glorious 360-degree views.
4. The park is home to lots of wildlife, including hundreds of birds like warblers, loons, bald eagles and peregrine falcons, which visit throughout the year.
5. The nonprofit organization Friends of Acadia was founded in 1986 to preserve, protect and promote the stewardship of the park (friendsofacadia.org).
