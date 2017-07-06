Take in night sounds and the full moon on a canoe trip at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge this weekend.
Living

July 06, 2017 12:45 PM

It’s still hot outside, but there’s fun out there, too

▪ Guided nature hikes will continue this summer, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturdays, at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. They are $5 plus admission ($2-$5), free for members.

This Saturday, join a full moon paddle on the West Fort of the Trinity River beginning at 8 p.m. The trip is limited to 12 participants; call to reserve a spot. It’s $20 plus admission. At 2 p.m. Saturday, join an “Intro to Hummingbird Feeding” class to learn about hummingbirds and the plants they love ($5 plus admission).

At 1 p.m. Sunday, the entire family can join a naturalist on a butterfly hunt on the prairie and in the woods. It’s $5 per person plus admission.

The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.

▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.

Mark your calendar ...

▪ For an early morning birding workshop by the city of Kennedale and Friends of the Southwest Nature Preserve, followed by a bird walk with a master birder at the preserve on July 15. The talk begins at 8 a.m. at Kennedale City Hall Conference Room, 405 Municipal Drive, Kennedale. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. or so at the preserve, 5201 Bowman Springs Road, Arlington. Reservations for the free workshop are required, but walk-ups are welcome for the walk. For reservations, call Rachel Roberts, 817-985-2135 or rroberts@cityofkennedale.com.

▪ For Marshall Grain’s eighth annual Pooch Pool Party benefiting DFW Pug Rescue, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. July 15 at Marshall Grain, Free dog baths, wading pools and treats. The store is at 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com/events

Send announcements of local home and garden happenings (including retail news) at least two weeks in advance to Places to Go, Features Department, Star-Telegram, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or send an email to scline@star-telegram.com with “Places to Go” in the subject line.

