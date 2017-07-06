Keep your dog safe and happy this summer

Dear Readers: It’s the height of summer, and it is now hot in most areas of the country. Here are some hints to keep your dog safe in the heat:
▪ Fresh, clean water must be available for the dog at all times. Fill the bowl every morning, and check the water throughout the day.
▪ Walk the dog for exercise, but not during the hot afternoon. Wait until evening.
▪ Make sure the dog is on a flea, tick and heartworm preventative.
▪ Ensure that the dog has lots of shade when outside.
▪ The car is no place for a dog in the hot summer months. Ask your veterinarian for more hot-weather hints.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: As an owner of two cats, I read with interest Rhonda R.’s litter-box maintenance procedures.
My cats initially did not want to use the same litter box. I left only one out, and eventually they both came around to my point of view and now use it.
For easy maintenance of it, I buy litter with baking soda in it that only requires scooping out the waste every day and adding more litter every few days.
Mary Braidman, Kihei, Hawaii
Dear Mary: Glad they came around! Baking soda is in a lot of household products, but you can add a thin layer of baking soda after you scrub out the box, before adding fresh litter.
Sprinkle some baking soda in the bottom of the dishwasher to absorb moisture and odors!
Heloise
Dear Heloise: Foundation is the key to a pretty face. It primes the skin for bronzer, blush and eye shadow.
The purpose of foundation is to neutralize redness and even out skin tone. Visit a pro makeup counter to have a specialist match you to your perfect shade, tone and texture of foundation, and get application tips. A lighter hand usually is better.
Diane D. in Texas
Dear Heloise: Trendy clothes for women include crochet, tassel and fringe accents. Unfortunately, these embellishments can get fuzzy, stretched out or snagged in the wash.
If I don’t have time to hand-wash, I turn these garments inside out and use a mesh laundry bag.
Mary Beth K., Omaha, Neb.
Write to Hints From Heloise, Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Or send a fax to 210-HELOISE; or email heloise@heloise.com. Hints From Heloise appears Saturdays.
King Features Syndicate Inc.
