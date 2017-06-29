Learn about prickly pear cactus during a class at the Fort Worth Nature Center this Saturday.
June 29, 2017

Green-friendly places to go in DFW beginning July 1

▪ Guided nature hikes will continue this summer, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturdays, at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. It’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5), free for members.

Saturday, there will be a canoe tour of the Clear Fork of the Trinity River beginning at 9 a.m. It’s $20 and all equipment is provided. Call to register. At 1 p.m. Sunday, join a “Priceless Prickly Pear Cactus” class. It’s $5 plus admission.

The refuge will be open July 4. At 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., join an “All About Alligators” class and meet a live alligator. A make-and-take craft is included. It’s $5 plus admission.

Join a bird-watching hike at 8 a.m. Friday, July 7, and search for painted buntings, indigo buntings and great crested flycatchers. Bring binoculars, or rent a pair. Registration required. The hike is $5 plus admission.

The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. www.fwnaturecenter.org.

▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.

Send announcements of local home and garden happenings (including retail news) at least two weeks in advance to Places to Go, Features Department, Star-Telegram, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or send an email to scline@star-telegram.com with “Places to Go” in the subject line.

