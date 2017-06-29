Green-friendly places to go in DFW beginning July 1

▪ Guided nature hikes will continue this summer, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturdays, at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. It’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5), free for members.
Saturday, there will be a canoe tour of the Clear Fork of the Trinity River beginning at 9 a.m. It’s $20 and all equipment is provided. Call to register. At 1 p.m. Sunday, join a “Priceless Prickly Pear Cactus” class. It’s $5 plus admission.
The refuge will be open July 4. At 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., join an “All About Alligators” class and meet a live alligator. A make-and-take craft is included. It’s $5 plus admission.
Join a bird-watching hike at 8 a.m. Friday, July 7, and search for painted buntings, indigo buntings and great crested flycatchers. Bring binoculars, or rent a pair. Registration required. The hike is $5 plus admission.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
