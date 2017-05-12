Bite Beauty’s lip pencil might just create the perfect pout

Whether you like to overline your lips ala Kylie Jenner or you just want to prevent your lipstick from bleeding into lines around your mouth, a good lip liner can make all the difference in creating the perfect pout.
For this week’s Fab or Flub? review, I’ll be trying out Bite Beauty’s new lip pencils ($18 each, Sephora). More than three years in the making, Bite Beauty’s wood-barrel lip pencils are made with shea butter, organic beeswax and candelilla wax.
All three of those natural ingredients combine to create a creamy formula that is lightweight on the lips, but also packed with enough pigment to create a bold, precise look.
First impression
Available in 50 different shades, Bite Beauty’s range of lip pencils runs the gamut from the perfect nude pink to a goth-like black. The lip pencils, which are free of harmful chemicals like parabens, combine high-precision texture with opaque lip coverage.
As someone who doesn’t use lip pencils very often, I do find myself more drawn to using wood-barrel pencils than the mechanical kind. Mechanical pencils always seem to break as I am tracing my lips.
As I suspected, I didn’t need to worry about Bite Beauty’s Lip Pencils breaking. The lip pencil glides on smoothly without interruption thanks to its creamy texture and it feels super-moisturizing on the lips.
Fab or flub?
Fab! Whether you choose to use the product to line your lips or want to fill them in entirely with color, Bite Beauty’s lip pencils will keep your pout looking perfect all day long.
The lightweight pencils make tracing your lips easy, thanks to a creamy formula that goes on effortlessly without breaking to create a sharp outline of the lips.
Though the Bite Beauty website does not mention anything about how long the product should last, I found that the lip pencil was so long-wearing that it even outlasted a few of my lipsticks that I tried it with. As my lipstick began to fade away from eating and drinking, I could still see the distinctive lip pencil outline.
If there’s one thing everyone needs, it’s definitely a lip liner that won’t budge.
