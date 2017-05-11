Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning May 13

▪ Show up before 8 a.m. Saturday and you can still run in the Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge’s Buffalo Boogie 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run. Leashed dogs can participate; $5 entry includes a bandana. The event also features live music, family-friendly activities and a pop-up gift shop. Runners will get entry to the nature center and breakfast, plus there will be arts and crafts, face painting, balloon animals and prize drawing.
Other weekend activities include a wildflower walk at 2 p.m. Sunday. It’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5). The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get the scoop on backyard composting at a class beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at River Legacy Living Science Center, 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. It’s come and go; participants will get a free composting guide. Or go on a walk on the trails with a naturalist at 10 a.m. Saturday. RSVP for the walk at 817-860-6752. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ The seventh annual BRIT Prairie Day will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; all activities, including a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and crafts, are free. Other activities include tours of the collection, tree giveaways, food trucks, pet adoptions. 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth. 817-332-4441; brit.org.
▪ The 35th Annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes will be noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 online, $20 days of tour. Pick up wristbands at SiNaCa Studios, 1013 W. Magnolia Ave. For more information, visit historicfairmount.com.
▪ The Friends of the O.S. Gray Natural Area will have their monthly community day 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 2021 W. Abram St., Arlington. Work will include the restoration of the former O.S. Gray Nursery and the Eastern Cross Timbers forest and preparation of the pollinator and wildflower gardens. For questions, email friendsofosgray@gmail.com.
▪ Learn the basics of landscaping during a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Dress for light gardening and learn from the masters — the Tarrant County Master Gardeners — at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar ...
▪ For the Greater Fort Worth Herb Society’s Herb Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. Admission is $4, free for 12 and younger. The event includes presentations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., fresh and dried herbs and spices, nature crafts, herbal soap, candles and more. For more information, email Esther Chambliss at herbalhen@yahoo.com.
▪ For the 14th annual Hidden Gardens of Fort Worth tour of seven gardens in the historic Berkeley neighborhood, rain or shine, noon-6 p.m. May 21. Tickets are $20, $25 day of tour. Purchase tickets online at historicfortworth.org. For more information, call 817-336-2344, ext. 100.
Send announcements of local home and garden happenings (including retail news) at least two weeks in advance to Places to Go, Features Department, Star-Telegram, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or send an email to scline@star-telegram.com with “Places to Go” in the subject line.
Comments