‘The Wall’ is built on claustrophobic suspense

Director Doug Liman is best known for such big-budget action-adventure thrillers as “The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” so it’s curious to see him paring down his vision in “The Wall” to what’s essentially a one-set, three-character play.
It’s 2007 and the war in Iraq is theoretically winding down, but not for Shane Matthews (John Cena) and Allan Isaac (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), two American soldiers called to the aid of a group of contractors who’ve been ambushed and slaughtered by a sniper. After several hours of quiet, Matthews leaves their camouflaged position to investigate the scene, only to find that the attacker — who may be the legendary sniper named Juba — is still very much in the vicinity.
With Matthews down, Isaac rushes to his aid and gets shot in the leg. He finds sanctuary behind a crumbling wall and this is where the bulk of the film takes place.
As the soldier tries to run through his options, he finds that the sniper has managed to break into his communication system to taunt and threaten him. The invisible Juba (the voice of a very effective Laith Nakli) is trying to get into his head as he’s slowly bleeding out into the desert sand. This is the start of a cat-and-mouse game that is an exceptional showcase for Taylor-Johnson, who carries the film completely on his shoulders.
Yet, for all of that, “The Wall” — penned by first-time screenwriter Dwain Worrell, whose script was well-regarded in Hollywood before it got turned into a film — feels longer than its brief 81 minutes. Watching a wounded man possibly bake to death under an unforgiving Iraqi sun turns out to feel almost as grueling as living it.
Exclusive: Hulen Movie Tavern, Fort Worth; Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine; Harkins Southlake; Angelika Dallas; AMC Stonebriar, Frisco; AMC Mesquite
The Wall
☆☆☆ 1/2
Director: Doug Liman
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, John Cena, Laith Nakli
Rated: R (strong language, war violence)
Running time: 81 min.
