CONCERT PICKS

Homegrown Fest at Main Street Garden
This celebration of mostly Texas music is always a good time, but it’s going to have an extra sense of celebration this year thanks to the reunion of Tripping Daisy in the headlining spot. These guys helped put North Texas on the alternative-rock map back in the ’90s before Tim DeLaughter, Mark Pirro, and Bryan Wakeland went off to form The Polyphonic Spree and work on other projects. This should be a fun tumble down memory lane, as well as a touching tribute (original members Ben Curtis and Wes Berggren have passed away). Also performing are Mutemath, White Denim, Porches, Cure for Paranoia, RC and the Gritz, Still Corners, Motorcade, Lizzie Boredom, Greg Schroeder, and Lower Dens.
Noon Saturday. Main Street Garden, 1092 Main St., Dallas. $50.
Casey Donahew Band at Billy Bob’s Texas
Burleson native Casey Donahew has zoomed from being one of North Texas’ most popular country performers to a national headliner. He has had several hit singles — “Double Wide Dream,” “Let’s Not Say Goodbye Again,” and “One Star Flag” among them. His most recent album, “All Night Party,” went top three on Billboard’s country chart. This weekend you can see him on his home turf as he takes the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas. No doubt he’ll enjoy having a lot of locals there to welcome him home.
10:30 p.m. Saturday. Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $22 reserved; $16 general admission.
