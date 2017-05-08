Apps to help gather news structured to your tastes

If you love to stay on top of the latest news, editorials or blog articles, use one of the following apps to create a bespoke version of each day’s new information offerings.
Apple apps
Flipboard: News For Every Passion (Free)* Flipboard allows you to customize the topics of news and features you want to read each day. (Mobilewalla score: 95/100)
News Free - RSS Newspaper Feed Reader (Free) News Free requires no previous subscriptions to feeds and allows you to choose your sources of news. (Score: 95/100)
Newsify: Your News, Blog & RSS Feed Reader (Free) Newsify helps you collect all the latest articles from your favorite websites and blogs. (Score: 94/100)
Feedly - Get Smarter (Free)* Whatever your interest, Feedly will help you create a place to track the latest news and information for your field, company or passion. (Score: 93/100)
News360: Your Personalized News Reader (Free)* News360 aggregates news stories based on your interests, and allows you to remove feeds from sites you don’t care for. (Score: 93/100)
Android apps
Simply News - Your News App (Free)* Simply News delivers a simple interface with short summaries of top news stories. Tailor your feed to include your interests. (Mobilewalla score: 94/100)
News Reader (Free) News Reader pulls information from news.google.com and organizes it in a simple interface. News from over 70 countries is available. (Score: 93/100)
Daily News (by NewsTab) (Free) Choose your own news topics or keywords, and Daily News will deliver the most relevant related stories and features each day. (Score: 91/100)
SmartNews (Free)* SmartNews delivers the top stories from reputable news sources and editorial sites, and also lets you customize topics of interest. (Score: 88/100)
News & Weather (Free) This news app organizes stories into 100 news channels so you can go straight to the news that interests you. It also provides weather information. (Score: 87/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
