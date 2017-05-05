Your guide to celebrating Cinco de Mayo weekend

Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Today marks the commemoration of the Mexican Army’s victory, under Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza’s leadership, over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Now that you know that, let’s leave history behind and focus on the present day.
Henderson Tap House, Dallas
Henderson Tap House will offer partygoers $5 Tequila Avión Silver margaritas all day from Cinco de Mayo until May 7. Avión is a small batch tequila, definitely worth every cent of your Uber fare if you decide to try the 64-ounce Avión margarita fish bowl. It’s served with Cinco de Mayo-inspired wood-fired pizza for $36. It’s a fiesta for the whole table!
Friday’s activities include live music, professional lucha libre wrestlers, a mariachi band and DJ Tyler Dean.
Continue your weekend at the Tap House with one of the biggest pay-per-view fights of the year, Canelo vs. Chavez.
Professional boxers Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will go head to head at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $15 and you can purchase them online here.
Cinco de Mayo weekend at Henderson Tap House, 2323 N Henderson Ave., Dallas. 972-677-7947; www.hendersontaphouse.com
El Fuerte — Fort Worth Taco Fest 2017
Last year’s inaugural Fest of the Taco sold out after 1,500 taco lovers flooded the ticket page in record time. This year, area restaurants and food trucks will compete in a celebrity-judged taco competition, but tacos won’t be the only thing at this daylong festival. There will be cooking demos by the Blue Zones Project and performances of ballet folklorico as well as a kid’s play area sponsored by Rosa’s Cafe, and mariachis from two Fort Worth high schools, vendors and more. With more than 15 taco competitors, you may want to consider walking to the Panther Island Shack. Admission includes unlimited taco samples; get tickets online or at the door until 2 p.m.
Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Shack at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth. fwTacoFest.com
Rahr & Sons’ Cinco de Mayo Social Run
One of Fort Worth’s original craft beer makers is hosting a social run. So if you like drinking craft beer in your running shoes, this is the kind of race for you. It’s a roughly 3 mile race, give or take; the race route marker didn’t want to spill his drink, so it’s an estimate. Afterward, enjoy three pints of your favorite Rahr & Sons beer in a super-cute Cinco de Mayo glass. (Like super-cute. I’ve seen them and you’re going to want to steal your friend’s glass.) Try Rahr’s newest beer, Dadgum IPA. Its intense fruit flavors and aromas are the perfect way for your mouth to celebrate the holiday. Sign up online for $18, or pay $20 at the door but remember to bring cash and ID.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.,701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth. 817-810-9266
Chuy’s
It’s been said that a friend will help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but a true amigo will help you recover the next day. Chuy’s has your Hangover Cure, which features a Tito’s Handmade Vodka Bloody Mary, $5, and the limited-edition 911 Combo, which has a chicken relleno and cheese enchilada covered with green chile sauce. The green sauce isn’t too spicy but it will help you sweat off some of Friday’s salt-rimmed decisions. The combo plate, $9.49, includes their amazing house-made tortillas, if a fork and knife seem just too hard to operate.
Chuy’s, 2401 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth. 817-332-2489; www.chuys.com
‘Cruzar la Cara de la Luna’
Sunday, enjoy a Bass Hall first. “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna“ is a powerful opera that mixes culture and music for a moving depiction of just how diverse our community is. Fort Worth Opera has committed to the exploration of vibrant Spanish language operas and “Cruzar” proves they didn’t settle for mediocrity. This opera features world-famous Jose “Pepe” Martinez and the Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. The narrative is set in the modern day with flashbacks to Mexico circa 1960, as Laurentino Velasquez, an elderly Mexican laborer experiences a death bed reflection of his life. Tickets are still available online.
2 p.m. Sunday at Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. 817-212-4200; www.basshall.com
Shelter Pet Adoption Weekend
Although, technically, this is not Cinco de Mayo-related, you might just find that you are liberating your new best amigo from life in the shelter.
This weekend, Fort Worth Animal Services — all locations — will reduce all adoption fees to $10 for all cats and dogs. That includes rabies vaccination, city license, microchip and altered (spay/neuter) services. With the money saved, you can purchase matching ponchos for you and your furry amigo!
Hours are noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fort Worth Animal Care and Control, 4900 Martin St., Fort Worth. 817-392-1234; fortworthtexas.gov/animals/. (Check the website for other locations and their hours.)
This weekend is a great opportunity for people of all different backgrounds and ethnicities to celebrate what brings us closer.
And, well, everyone loves tacos.
