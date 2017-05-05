Could this tropical fruit be the secret to helping makeup survive the summer?

Planning on spending some time at an outdoor festival soon? If so, you might want to consider picking up a makeup setting spray.
Designed to lock in your makeup so it doesn’t move throughout the day, setting sprays are handy during hot, humid months when perspiration wreaks havoc on your face.
For this week’s Fab or Flub? review, I tried out a new setting spray by Marc Jacobs Beauty. Available at Sephora, the Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist ($39) is a milky micro-mist inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water.
The product, which purports to help give skin a healthy, dewy look, is made with skin-loving ingredients like coconut alkanes, coconut milk, coconut water and coconut polysaccharides.
Worn on top of makeup, the setting spray is supposed to keep skin hydrated while locking in makeup for up to 24 hours.
First impression
Unlike past setting sprays I’ve tried that come in not-so-attractive plastic bottles, Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist has more of a luxe feel. The setting spray is housed in a sleek glass bottle with silver accents. Inside the bottle, the product looks like milk and and smells like a piña colada without being too nauseatingly sweet.
Per the instructions, you must press down completely on the product’s nozzle to release a fine mist over your face. I found this to be easier said than done. The nozzle at first was quite difficult to press down completely, and the product came out in splotches, rather than a fine mist.
After a few tries, I was able to get the nozzle to work and release a fine mist, but it seems like it could be problematic for anyone with wrist problems.
Fab or flub?
“Flab.” Although the Marc Jacobs Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist was not a total bust, for someone with oily skin, it left behind too much of a shine for me to wear on a daily basis.
As promised, the setting spray does a wonderful job of helping makeup stay put throughout the day. I found it also gives the face a very natural lit-from-within glow. Unfortunately, that glow eventually turned to oil on me, which made my regularly oily T-zone even shinier than usual.
While the makeup setting spray I currently use (Urban Decay’s De-Slick Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray) also leaves me slightly shiny, it doesn’t seem to produce as much oil as the Marc Jacobs Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist.
This setting spray seems more suitable for skin on the dry side and that is in need of extra hydration.
