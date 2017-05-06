Dress up interiors, guacamole and Mom – not necessarily in that order

It’s spring and time for more fresh ideas to elevate the everyday:
Home, chic home: fade-out
One way to dress up a room is to hang art. Another? Transform a plain wall into a gorgeous installation.
This subtle ombre technique is quite simple (a slightly imperfect flow looks more interesting and organic). Start at the top with the deepest of three graduated shades, finish with the lightest and blend for a stunning result.
The only tricky part of this project is choosing one color — and its two neighboring shades — that you love. (The wall shown here features Behr paint in Stolen Kiss, Cherubic and Pink Quartz; behr.com.) When you’re ready to paint, visit marthastewart.com/ombre-wall for a detailed how-to.
Make & give: break the mold
If Mom still has your grade-school drawings tucked away, give her something you made with your own two hands this Mother’s Day. Sculpt bold beads or a posh pendant out of oven-hardened molding clay, then add stylish details, and you’ll have a grown-up accessory that she’ll display with pride.
Making the pendants is even easier than baking cookies. Once you’ve picked out clay colors, beads and cording, just gather a craft knife and a glass or two to help you trace a half-moon shape, and a small metal rod to wrap clay around to make tube beads.
Sources: Fimo soft clay, $3 for 2 ounces, michaels.com. Leather cord, $9 for 5 yards; and brass beads, $5.75 for 10, firemountaingems.com.
How-to:
- Oven-hardening clay (Fimo soft clay, $3 for 2 ounces, michaels.com)
- Craft knife
- Drinking glass
- Drinking straw
- Small metal rod
- Leather cord, $9 for 5 yards firemountaingems.com
- Assorted brass beads, $5.75 for 10, firemountaingems.com
For the half-moon pendant:
1. Knead two colors of clay together for a marbleized effect, if desired. Roll out clay into a disc about 1/4-inch thick.
2. Using a craft knife, cut clay into a half-moon shape. An overturned drinking glass or small bowl can help guide the shape of the curves. Add holes at either end with a drinking straw.
3. Bake clay in oven according to package. Let cool completely.
4. Thread a leather cord through a brass tube bead, through one hole in the clay, then tuck the tail of the leather cord back through the brass tube bead to secure. Repeat on the other side.
For the tube pendant:
1. Roll out clay into a tube about 1/4-inch thick.
2. Wrap clay around a small metal rod to shape it, then remove rod. Shape into a slight curve.
3. Bake clay in oven according to package. Let cool completely.
4. Thread tube pendant with cord. Finish with brass rods or more beads.
Clutter control: blank canvas
Two household surfaces always seem to attract disorder: desktops and laundry-room floors. Keep them pristine by tailoring ready-made canvas containers to help you neatly stash the stuff. A strategically hung paintbrush roll wrangles desk supplies, and paint designates hampers for lights and darks, or color-codes them to sort everyone’s dirties.
On a roll: Added grommets turn a paintbrush holder into a ready-to-hang space-saver.
Sources: AIT Art paintbrush holder, $16; and General Tools grommet kit with twelve 1/2-inch grommets, $8, amazon.com.
In the bins: Use a raw potato cut into rounds and halves to stamp plain hampers with a pretty (and practical) pattern. Or, to organize by family member or destination, paint the bottoms of oversize totes.
Sources: Umbra Natural Round Crunch Can with handles, $20; and Natural Rectangular Crunch Basket with handles, $20, thecontainerstore.com. Martha Stewart Crafts multisurface satin acrylic craft paint, in Poodle Skirt, Blue Velvet and Wild Salmon, $2.50 for 2 ounces, michaels.com.
In the pantry: liquid gold
Try sweetened condensed coconut milk, which has virtually the same consistency as the traditional dairy stuff.
It’s also the key to a tasty new summer cooler: vegan coconut Thai iced tea.
Bring 5 cups water, 6 star-anise pods, 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; add 1 1/2 teaspoons loose Ceylon tea leaves. Steep 10 minutes; strain and let cool completely. For each serving, pour over ice; stir in sweetened condensed coconut milk to taste. Serves 8.
Recipe remix: olé, four ways
Everyone needs a back-pocket guacamole recipe. The go-to version starts with 3 ripe but firm avocados, peeled, pitted and lightly mashed. Add 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 1/4 cup each chopped white onion and jalapeño, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Or, try a twist, like one of these variations.
Minty margarita: Omit the white onion and add 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice; swap in 1/4 cup mint for the cilantro.
Taco truck–style: Swap in 2 cups chopped tomatillos for 1 of the avocados; omit the lime juice. Puree in a food processor with 1/2 cup water until smooth.
Modern Mex: Swap in red onion for the white onion. Top with 1/4 cup toasted pepitas and 3 tablespoons crumbled cotija or feta cheese.
Martha’s classic: Fold in 1 cup halved or quartered cherry tomatoes and 2 chopped hard-cooked eggs. Serve with plantain chips.
