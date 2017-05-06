Living

May 06, 2017 6:30 AM

Dress up interiors, guacamole and Mom – not necessarily in that order

By Martha Stewart

It’s spring and time for more fresh ideas to elevate the everyday:

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-1_1520710
This subtle ombre effect brings a touch of drama to a wall.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

Home, chic home: fade-out

One way to dress up a room is to hang art. Another? Transform a plain wall into a gorgeous installation.

This subtle ombre technique is quite simple (a slightly imperfect flow looks more interesting and organic). Start at the top with the deepest of three graduated shades, finish with the lightest and blend for a stunning result.

The only tricky part of this project is choosing one color — and its two neighboring shades — that you love. (The wall shown here features Behr paint in Stolen Kiss, Cherubic and Pink Quartz; behr.com.) When you’re ready to paint, visit marthastewart.com/ombre-wall for a detailed how-to.

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-2_1520711
Knead two colors of clay together for a marbleized effect.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

Make & give: break the mold

If Mom still has your grade-school drawings tucked away, give her something you made with your own two hands this Mother’s Day. Sculpt bold beads or a posh pendant out of oven-hardened molding clay, then add stylish details, and you’ll have a grown-up accessory that she’ll display with pride.

Making the pendants is even easier than baking cookies. Once you’ve picked out clay colors, beads and cording, just gather a craft knife and a glass or two to help you trace a half-moon shape, and a small metal rod to wrap clay around to make tube beads.

Sources: Fimo soft clay, $3 for 2 ounces, michaels.com. Leather cord, $9 for 5 yards; and brass beads, $5.75 for 10, firemountaingems.com.

How-to:

  • Oven-hardening clay (Fimo soft clay, $3 for 2 ounces, michaels.com)
  • Craft knife
  • Drinking glass
  • Drinking straw
  • Small metal rod
  • Leather cord, $9 for 5 yards firemountaingems.com
  • Assorted brass beads, $5.75 for 10, firemountaingems.com

For the half-moon pendant:

1. Knead two colors of clay together for a marbleized effect, if desired. Roll out clay into a disc about  1/4-inch thick.

2. Using a craft knife, cut clay into a half-moon shape. An overturned drinking glass or small bowl can help guide the shape of the curves. Add holes at either end with a drinking straw.

3. Bake clay in oven according to package. Let cool completely.

4. Thread a leather cord through a brass tube bead, through one hole in the clay, then tuck the tail of the leather cord back through the brass tube bead to secure. Repeat on the other side.

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-3_1520712
The variety of beads you make are only limited by your imagination.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

For the tube pendant:

1. Roll out clay into a tube about 1/4-inch thick.

2. Wrap clay around a small metal rod to shape it, then remove rod. Shape into a slight curve.

3. Bake clay in oven according to package. Let cool completely.

4. Thread tube pendant with cord. Finish with brass rods or more beads.

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-4_1520716
To hang the paintbrush holder, cup hooks can be screwed in by hand — just a couple of twists and you’re done.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

Clutter control: blank canvas

Two household surfaces always seem to attract disorder: desktops and laundry-room floors. Keep them pristine by tailoring ready-made canvas containers to help you neatly stash the stuff. A strategically hung paintbrush roll wrangles desk supplies, and paint designates hampers for lights and darks, or color-codes them to sort everyone’s dirties.

On a roll: Added grommets turn a paintbrush holder into a ready-to-hang space-saver.

Sources: AIT Art paintbrush holder, $16; and General Tools grommet kit with twelve  1/2-inch grommets, $8, amazon.com.

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-5_1520715
Navy marks the spot for dark clothes on the hamper in the middle.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

In the bins: Use a raw potato cut into rounds and halves to stamp plain hampers with a pretty (and practical) pattern. Or, to organize by family member or destination, paint the bottoms of oversize totes.

Sources: Umbra Natural Round Crunch Can with handles, $20; and Natural Rectangular Crunch Basket with handles, $20, thecontainerstore.com. Martha Stewart Crafts multisurface satin acrylic craft paint, in Poodle Skirt, Blue Velvet and Wild Salmon, $2.50 for 2 ounces, michaels.com.

In the pantry: liquid gold

Try sweetened condensed coconut milk, which has virtually the same consistency as the traditional dairy stuff.

It’s also the key to a tasty new summer cooler: vegan coconut Thai iced tea.

Bring 5 cups water, 6 star-anise pods,  1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric and 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract to a boil; reduce heat to medium and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; add 1 1/2 teaspoons loose Ceylon tea leaves. Steep 10 minutes; strain and let cool completely. For each serving, pour over ice; stir in sweetened condensed coconut milk to taste. Serves 8.

ASK-MARTHA-GOOD-THINGS-6_1520717
Clockwise, from top left, four takes on traditional guacamole: minty margarita, taco truck-style, modern Mex and Martha’s classic.
Chelsea Cavanaugh NYT

Recipe remix: olé, four ways

Everyone needs a back-pocket guacamole recipe. The go-to version starts with 3 ripe but firm avocados, peeled, pitted and lightly mashed. Add 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice,  1/4 cup each chopped white onion and jalapeño, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, 2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Or, try a twist, like one of these variations.

Minty margarita: Omit the white onion and add  1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice; swap in 1/4 cup mint for the cilantro.

Taco truck–style: Swap in 2 cups chopped tomatillos for 1 of the avocados; omit the lime juice. Puree in a food processor with  1/2 cup water until smooth.

Modern Mex: Swap in red onion for the white onion. Top with  1/4 cup toasted pepitas and 3 tablespoons crumbled cotija or feta cheese.

Martha’s classic: Fold in 1 cup halved or quartered cherry tomatoes and 2 chopped hard-cooked eggs. Serve with plantain chips.

Address questions to Ask Martha, care of Letters Department, Martha Stewart Living, 11 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036. Or go to www.marthastewart.com/contact-us-form. Please include your name, address and daytime phone number.

Distributed by The New York Times Syndicate

