Top 10 things to do: May 5-11, 2017

Mayfest
1 This bounteous family festival celebrates its 45th year with multiple entertainment stages, carnival rides, a children’s area with 20 free activities for ages 3-12, festival foods, rock-climbing and zip-lining, an art and gift market, and more. $5-$8. Thursday-Sunday at Trinity Park, 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth. www.mayfest.org.
Texas Scottish Festival
2 Men in kilts is entertainment enough, but this festival also includes Scottish athletic competitions, bagpiping and dance contests, whisky tasting, a fiddle workshop, genealogy and language seminars, Celtic music and art, a dog show, and a “bonniest knees” contest. Friday-Sunday at Maverick Stadium at the University of Texas at Arlington. $12-$25, $5-$8 ages 6-17. www.texasscottishfestival.com.
El Fuerte
3 Fort Worth loves its tacos. This taco festival (“El Fuerte” means “The Fort”) sold out all 1,500 tickets last year for its first edition. It will admit a few more people this year for tacos from Reservoir, Tortaco, Salsa Limon, Los Vaqueros and many others. It’s also adding a public vote for best overall taco, a kids zone and a Blue Zones cooking demo. Noon-7 p.m. Saturday (starts 11 a.m. for VIPs) at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St. Admission is $30-$50, $15 for ages 6-13, good for unlimited taco samples. Beer and margaritas are extra. www.ticketfly.com.
WhoFest: The Power of Five
4 People who love “Doctor Who” can indulge their obsession at this fest devoted entirely to the beloved British sci-fi phenomenon. Guests include Peter Davison (the Fifth Doctor), Dan Starkey (Strax) and Mark Strickson (the companion Vislor Turlough). Events include autograph sessions and photo ops, panel discussions (the villains of “Doctor Who” and advanced prop building among them), cosplay, and WhoKids activities. Friday-Sunday at the Westin DFW Airport Hotel, 4545 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving. $15-$70. www.whofestdfw.org.
Cottonwood Art Festival
5 Richardson’s twice-a-year arts festival is serious about visual art: A jury has chosen 240 artists to exhibit works in 14 categories. There’s live music, too, from local artists, and festival food and drink. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday in Cottonwood Park, 1321 Belt Line Road, Richardson. Free admission and parking. www.cottonwoodartfestival.com.
Bands on the Bricks
6 It’s one of the best times of year to enjoy hanging out at Sundance Square Plaza. You’ll have more reason to every Thursday in May, when bands take the stage for free happy-hour concerts. May 11 brings buzzy Dallas indie rockers Northern National. Adult beverages will be for sale. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed, but not outside food or drink. www.sundancesquare.com/events.
Bugs & Brews
7 It’s the second year for this crawfish boil and music festival that attracted a couple thousand people last year. Bugs and Brews, held in the parking lot of the Granada Theater, will have mudbugs and beer, plus a tasty music lineup featuring Charley Crockett, the Tontons, Somebody’s Darling and several others. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday at 3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas. $15-$75, free age 10 and younger with an adult ticket holder. www.ticketfly.com.
Plano AsiaFest
8 This annual event celebrates the diversity of nationalities and peoples in Asia with food and cultural booths representing Japan, Korea, China, India, the Philippines and others; music, dance, martial arts and costume demos; and a kids zone with art and STEM-related activities (science, technology, engineering and math). 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Haggard Park, 901 E. 15th St., Plano. Free. www.asianamericanheritage.org.
Writers on stages
9 Two quite different writers are coming to Dallas to impart their wisdom. Garrison Keillor, who retired last year from hosting his “A Prairie Home Companion” on public radio, still has tales to tell. He appears 8 p.m. May 9 at AT&T Performing Arts Center’s #hearhere series at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.; $37.50-$65.50; www.attpac.org. And WordSpace hosts Dan Savage, author of the syndicated relationship and sex column “Savage Love,” at 8 p.m. May 11 at the Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas; $35-$45; www.prekindle.com.
Texas Frightmare Weekend
10 The geek confab that claims to be the major horror convention in the Southwest has a “Psycho” theme this year, with Freddie Highmore (Norman Bates), Nestor Carbonell and Max Thieriot of A&E’s “Bates Motel” among its stars. Attractions include autograph signings, screenings and lots of horror memorabilia. Friday-Sunday at Hyatt Regency DFW Airport, 2334 North International Parkway. www.texasfrightmareweekend.com.
