Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning April 29

▪ Join weekly guided spring nature hikes at 9 a.m. Saturdays during the month of April at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The hikes are $5 per person. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ The Arlington Garden Club’s Fielder Plant Festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The event will have plant vendors, art vendors, speakers and demonstrations. It’s at the Fielder House Museum, 1616 W. Abram St., Arlington. Facebook: Arlington Garden Club
▪ Landscape designer Lucy Harrell will have a free seminar on drought-tolerant, heat-loving plants at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marshall Grain, 3525 William D. Tate Ave. www.marshallgrain.com/events
▪ There’s an art to container gardens. Learn it at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Kids can meet mammal ambassadors Virginia Opossum and Striped Skunk at 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. The activity is $5 per person plus $2-$5 admission.
At 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, look at Nature Up Close, using hand lenses, magnifying glasses and microscopes. Examine insects, tiny flowers, feathers and more. It’s $5 per person plus admission.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar ...
▪ For the free, self-guided seventh annual Wise Chicks Coop Tour in Decatur, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. The event begins with a Backyard Chickens 101 seminar, sponsored by Texas AgriLife Extension, at 9 a.m. at the Wise County Fairgrounds. Pick up tour maps there. For more information, visit http://wise.agrilife.org or call 940-627-3341.
▪ For the Colleyville Garden Club’s spring plant sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6 in the covered loggia between Colleyville City Hall and the Colleyville Public Library, 110 Main St., in The Village at Colleyville. Native plants, perennials and pass-along plants grown by club members. Nearby will be the Friends of the Colleyville Public Library’s book sale.
▪ For the North Central Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas’ native plant sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6 in the Elm Grove Pavilion in River Legacy Park, 701 N.E. Green Oaks Blvd. Select from 130 species of organically grown native plants, including ground covers, perennials, shrubs, vines and trees — many not found in nurseries.
