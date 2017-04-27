Rockin’ the River series moves to Saturdays

Rockin’ the River is changing course this year.
The weekly summer concert-and-tubing series, thrown by the Trinity River Vision Authority at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion, is moving from a Thursday happy-hour event to an all-afternoon Saturday festival to be held over the course of six Saturdays.
The first will be July 1, featuring headliner Zane Williams, and he will be followed by a to-be-announced performer (July 8), Shane Smith and the Saints (July 15), Zac Wilkerson (July 22), Eleven Hundred Springs (July 29) and Prophets and Outlaws (Aug. 5). The July 8 slot will be revealed June 24.
The new schedule allows for longer days, with gates opening at 1 p.m. and fireworks capping off the night at 9:15 p.m. There will also be an increased number of tubes, food vendors and performers, with five acts playing each Saturday as opposed to just two in Rockin’ the River’s previous incarnation.
Some of the opening acts, from across various genres, include the O’s, Chance Anderson, the Joey Green Band, Nakia, Larry Hooper, and Kody West.
Admission and parking are free. For more information, go to www.rockintheriverfw.com.
Comments