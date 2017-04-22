For fresh start, add washing down bedding to spring chore list

Can I wash my down pillows and comforters?
John Zuckerman, Toledo, Ohio
Yes. Clean down pillows in the washing machine every three to six months to remove bacteria and odors, and launder comforters only as needed, up to twice annually. (Each washing strips feathers of their natural oils, which causes them to lose their loft.)
Dry both on the lowest heat setting — along with a clean tennis ball, to help evenly redistribute the feathers — and keep them even by fluffing daily when you make the bed.
Between washings, air out down items, preferably outdoors on a clothesline, once or twice a year to keep them smelling fresh, and spot-treat small stains with mild dishwashing liquid and water.
Why do I need to rinse grains before cooking them?
Laura Newberry, Wichita, Kan.
In general, rinsing helps get rid of debris. It also strips away excess surface starch in long- and medium-grain rice that can make it clumpy when cooked, and removes a natural bitter-tasting chemical in quinoa.
To thoroughly rinse rice and larger grains, cover them with cold water and swish with your hands; change the water and repeat until it’s mostly clear. Use the same technique for quinoa and millet, or just run water over them in a fine-mesh strainer.
Buckwheat, barley and farro should be soaked overnight before cooking to activate their nutrients and cut down on long cooking times.
Is there a simple way to clean tile grout without using harsh chemicals?
Aisha Pullman, New Brunswick, N.J.
Grout has pores that trap dirt, which becomes a magnet for mold and mildew in damp rooms. Avoid cleaners containing bleach and ammonia — they can erode grout and tile, and don’t get rid of deep-set mold.
Instead, use a thick paste of three parts baking soda to one part water. Apply it directly on the grout, let it stand for 15 to 30 minutes, scrub with a toothbrush and rinse.
The handle on my ceramic pitcher broke off. How do I fix it?
Tess Fillmore, Portland, Ore.
Nonporous materials such as porcelain, stoneware, resin and glass can be repaired using a fast-cure clear epoxy (such as PC Clear; $4 for 1 ounce, amazon.com). You’ll only have a couple of minutes to set a broken piece once you apply the glue, so clean the vessel with denatured alcohol, have all your materials ready and work quickly.
How-to: Apply the epoxy using a paper clip or pin. Hold the broken piece in place with small pieces of modeling clay; let cure at least 1 hour. And finally, scrape off any excess epoxy carefully with a razor blade; it should flake right off.
