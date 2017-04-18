April 20-26: Top 10 reasons to get out and about

Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival
1 The biggest arts festival in Texas takes over Fort Worth’s downtown through Sunday, with hundreds of carefully selected visual artists plus street food, festive beverages and music on four stages, from Rodney Crowell to the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Families should be sure to head toward Main and First streets for the Young People’s Art Fair and the hands-on art activities (note: some are not free) at “MAIN St. Creates!” Festival attendance is free. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. www.mainstreetartsfest.org.
Fort Worth Opera Festival
2 This weekend is a neat encapsulation of what the Fort Worth Opera is all about. The fest opens Saturday night with the classic “Carmen.” Sunday afternoon brings the world premiere of a much edgier work, “Voir Dire,” a lurid courtroom drama described as “disturbing, explicit, savagely brutal” (it’s sold out, but you can get on a wait list for tickets). The two continue in rotation through May 7 with the mariachi opera “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” (premieres April 29). “Voir Dire” is at McDavid Studio, the others at Bass Hall. $17-$195. 817-731-0726; www.fwopera.org.
USA Film Festival
3 It’s the 47th edition of this Dallas festival that was founded to show off American film. Opening night, you can choose from three features, including “Voice From the Stone” with Emilia Clarke; the two weekend days are also stocked with short film blocks and Texas works. Big names in attendance include Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson; Rene Auberjonois (subject of a tribute); Karen Allen (director of the short “A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.”); and Mary Lynn Rajskub (star of “In Search of Fellini”). Wednesday through April 30 at the Angelika, 5321 Mockingbird Lane. Many shorts are free; most screenings $10. www.usafilmfestival.com
Japanese Garden Spring Festival
4 This weekend, the one of the loveliest spots in Fort Worth will be filled will Japanese dance, music, martial arts, tea ceremonies and more. But the best reason to go may still be the garden itself, 7 1/2 acres of cherry tree, bamboo, magnolias, koi ponds and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. $8, $4 for ages 4-12, free for younger children. www.fwbg.org
‘The Little Mermaid’
5 The upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid” movie is not based on every little girl’s favorite version, the animated Disney film, but Casa Mañana’s new stage production is. Casa closes its children’s season with a musical that kids should love, with a red-headed Ariel and all of the animated film’s popular tunes. Friday-May 13 at 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. $20-$37. 800-745-3000; www.casamanana.org
Something Wonderful
6 Texas Motor Speedway never looks as colorful as when this massive EDM festival is in town. Fans of this infectious, happy genre will don their vibrant rave-wear and LED light-up sneakers and groove to an eclectic lineup of DJs — including Porter Robinson, Nora en Pure, Jauz and DJ Snake — spinning electronic dance music. Till 1 a.m. Saturday night and midnight Sunday; gates open 3 p.m. both days at 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. $89.95 daily general admission, $149.95 two-day general admission. www.somethingwonderful.com
Earth Day Texas and EarthXFilm
7 A new film-festival component of Earth Day Texas continues through the weekend at Dallas’ Fair Park, with 18 features and 33 shorts. Worthy titles include “Food Evolution,” about GMOs; “Riverblue,” about the state of rivers; “Racing Extinction,” about undercover activists; and “Tidewater,” about the U.S. military’s efforts to save our bases from rising seawater. Screenings $7.50, passes $15-$750; www.earthxfilm.org. Other Earth Day activities, with eco-friendly vendors and learning opportunities, are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fair Park, with free admission. www.earthdaytx.org.
FAMFest
8 The hipster Near Southside venue Shipping & Receiving is throwing its second annual FAMFest on Saturday, with food, art booths and lots of live music, including headliner Astronautalis. The event is pet- and kid-friendly, though kids must be accompanied by a parent. Noon-2 a.m. at 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth. Admission is free. www.shippingandreceiving.bar
More street festivals
9 At Grand Prairie Main Street Fest, the emphasis is on carnival rides, a kids’ zone and live music on three stages. Friday-Sunday night headliners are Pat Green, Reckless Kelly and La Mafia, respectively. 200 Main St., Grand Prairie; admission is free, carnival rides are not ($15 all-you-can-ride on Friday); https://mainstreetfest.com. Plano Artfest, a two-day happening in the city’s old downtown, has contemporary art installations curated by Joshua King (of Dallas’ big Aurora festival), plus an art market, family chalk art, a kids’ zone, food trucks and live music. 5-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.planoartfest.com
Cardboard Boat Regatta
10 This inspired bit of whimsy is a fundraiser for River Legacy Parks and an Arlington tradition. Adults and kids are invited to design and build boats made entirely of cardboard, then sail in them in Hurricane Harbor’s Wave Pool. If you don’t have time to create your own sea-worthy vessel beforehand, sign up to build a two-person boat in two hours. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, 1800 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington. $6 through Friday at the River Legacy Living Science Center; $8 at the door; $5 for ages 4-14 to enter a mini boat regatta (kit costs extra). Get full details at https://riverlegacy.org.
Comments