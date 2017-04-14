Stuck indoors? These entertaining apps help kill the time

Spring technically has arrived, but if it’s still snowy in your neck of the woods, explore the following chart-topping applications while waiting for the sunshine.
Apple apps
7 Minute Workout Challenge ($2.99)* This workout is so short that it takes away any and all excuses not to work out. Users also find it effective. (Mobilewalla score: 97/100)
Facetune ($3.99)* Facetune is one of the best companions for selfie lovers. Use this photo-editor to “tune” your face to flawless perfection. (Score: 96/100)
Heads Up! ($0.99)* In the game Heads Up! your friends give you clues so you can guess a word that’s hidden from you but displayed to your friends. (Score: 96/100)
Candy Crush Saga (Free)* Once upon a time, people thought candy was addictive. Turns out it’s this match-three game, with a candy theme, that needs its own 12-step meetings.(Score: 95/100)
Monopoly Game ($0.99)* This classic game can be played with friends, or you can play verses the AI. To beat the AI, you’ll have to play strategically. (Score: 80/100)
Android apps
Geometry Dash ($1.99)* Geometry Dash is a runner where you play a square, at odds with a world full of obstacles and other shapes that are out to get you. (Mobilewalla score: 99/100)
Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji (Free)* In Bitmoji, you can design an avatar for messaging that looks like you. Use it with SnapChat to create emojis with your friends. (Score: 95/100)
Word Cookies (Free)* This word game asks you to find a defined number of small words from a selection of letters; no time limitations make this a low-pressure game. (Score: 95/100)
Instagram (Free)* Instagram is a social-media site focused on sharing images. In the app, you’ll find friends, photographers and celebrities sharing their images. (Score: 93/100)
True Skate ($1.99)* This skateboarding simulation is a favorite of real skaters and gamers, with athletelike reaction times. Successfully perform a variety of tricks in order to advance. (Score: 91/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
