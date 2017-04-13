Nature-friendly places to go during the week of April 15-21

▪ Join weekly guided spring nature hikes at 9 a.m. Saturdays during the month of April at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The hikes are $5 per person. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ The Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center will have its native plant sale, workshop and bird walk, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The center is at 1206 Farm Road 1382 W., Cedar Hill. dogwoodcanyon.audubon.org
▪ Learn about ground covers for every trouble spot in the landscape at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Bring the kids to a free story time at 11 a.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. 817-860-6752; www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Attend the Iris Society’s 49th annual Flowercade show noon-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3200 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-392-5510; fwbg.org
▪ Join an iNaturist app hike using your smartphone 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. It’s free with $2-$5 admission.
From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, join in Canoefest and paddle on the West Fork of the Trinity. Canoes, paddles and life jackets will be provided. The event is first come, first served. It’s $5 plus admission.
At 10:30 a.m. Friday, the preschool Discovery Club will study dragonflies. Registration is required; the class is $8 per child with parent.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Friends of Southwest Nature Preserve in Arlington will host Arthur Ehlmann, emeritus professor of geology at TCU, who will speak on “The Woodbine Is Good for You and Texas” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the community room at the West Arlington Police Station, 2060 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
Mark your calendar ...
▪ For the Spring Festival in the Japanese Garden, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. Admission is $8 adults, $4 ages 4-12, children under 3 admitted free. Activities include taiko drummers, dancers, sword and karate demonstrations, storytellers, origami and more. For information, call 817-871-7685 or visit fwbg.org.
▪ For a 30-minute birding ID class at 8 a.m. in Kennedale and a 90-minute bird walk at 8:30 a.m. April 22 at the Southwest Nature Preserve. Only the workshop requires a reservation; call Rachel Roberts, 817-985-2135 or rroberts@cityofkennedale.com. The workshop will be at Kennedale City Hall Conference Room, 405 Municipal Drive, Kennedale. Master birder Walt Berk will lead the bird walk at the preserve, 5201 Bowman Springs Road, Arlington.
▪ For River Legacy’s 28th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, 1800 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington. Build a boat or watch teams succeed, or sink and swim. Tickets are $6, through Friday at the River Legacy Living Science Center, $8 at Hurricane Harbor the day of the event. 817-860-6752; www.riverlegacy.org
