Does this body brush get the clean sweep or the brush-off?

As sleeves and hemlines get shorter with the arrival of warmer temperatures, having beautiful, smooth skin becomes a necessity. If you’re like me, this might mean adding an exfoliating body scrub to your shower routine to help remove dead skin cells and make skin look smoother.
Recently, though, I decided to replace my beloved body scrub with a dry body brush. After reading that dry brushing offers more healthy-skin benefits than traditional exfoliation products, I purchased the EcoTools Dry Body Brush ($4.99, Target). More budget-friendly than the dry brush Goop queen Gwyneth Paltrow was hawking on her lifestyle website, the EcoTools Dry Body Brush has synthetic bristles (so it’s cruelty-free) and claims that it can be used to exfoliate, detoxify and improve the appearance of skin for a smoother, softer look.
First impression
But first, a little background on dry brushing for those who are unfamiliar with the homeopathic technique.
Though it’s seeing a resurgence in popularity, dry brushing is not new. It’s actually an age-old process that uses a combination of exfoliation and massage to help boost circulation, remove dead skin cells, reduce cellulite and offer a long list of other health benefits. Starting with your legs and moving upward, you brush upward toward your heart in long strokes.
After perusing the long-handled body brushes in Ulta’s body and skincare aisle, I decided on EcoTools Dry Body Brush simply because of its design. The brush is smaller than most dry brushes and is held in the palm of your hand instead of grasped by a handle. The brush’s round shape made it easy to grip and its synthetic bristles were just rough enough without feeling like they’d peel off my skin.
Depending on whom you ask, dry brushing is recommended anywhere from 2-3 times a week to every day. It’s also recommended to be done before showering. Dry brushing too much or with a brush whose bristles are too rough can cause damage to the skin, so if you suffer from broken capillaries or spider veins, it’s best to practice caution in those areas.
For this review, I decided to dry brush every day before I showered (or at least every day when I could remember).
Fab or flub?
“Flab.” In design, EcoTools Dry Body Brush is everything you could want in a dry body brush. Unlike long-handled brushes, which can be cumbersome to use on the entire body, the EcoTools brush is easy to hold and maneuver. The brush’s bristles are rough enough that you do feel like you are getting a good exfoliation, yet they don’t feel so harsh that you would worry that you are damaging your skin.
The brush is also great for travel, since its small size doesn’t require very much space in a carry-on or suitcase.
The jury is still out on how effective it is. I began using the EcoTools brush about a month ago and since then, I haven’t seen any major difference in the quality of my skin or how I feel in general.
After reading that dry brushing was a good way to reduce the appearance of keratosis pilaris, I hoped to see the keratosis pilaris on my upper arms disappear. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any significant change. The only area that I felt I had success with were my legs. After using the brush for a few weeks, they look smoother and more toned.
I plan to continue using the EcoTools Dry Body Brush for at least another month to see if the results change or to determine if I should move on to something else.
For those still looking for a body exfoliator with instant results, I recommend trying the Bodycology Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, available at Target. Not only is it budget-friendly and smells good, but it’s an effective and quick way to remove dead skin.
