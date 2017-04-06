The Ozzman cometh to Texas Motor Speedway

The Prince of Darkness has never been to a NASCAR race? Imagine that.
Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, frontman for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Black Sabbath, and his son Jack will get to knock that one off the bucket list Sunday when the pair will serve as honorary race directors at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
For the first time in a long time, though, Ozzy won’t be headlining the lineup, even the pre-race, as it were. The honorary race directors get a ride in the Chevy SS pace cars that lead the field to the green flag after giving the “drivers to your car” command.
Osbourne last played North Texas on Sept. 7, 2016, with Black Sabbath, as part of The End tour, which was billed as the final ride for the pioneering metal band.
Osbourne and son, who appear in the History channel show “Ozzy & Jack’s World Tour,” are opening up for this year’s grand marshal, sports talk show and radio host Jim Rome. Rome will give the command for the drivers to start their engines.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 begins at 12:30 p.m. and airs on KDFW/Channel 4.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
