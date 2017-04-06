Nature-friendly places to go during the week of April 8-13

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday Pause

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:54 Eating calf fries with Grady Spears and Bud Kennedy

0:54 Heim BBQ's opening day: Big line, big flavor

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis