Nature-friendly places to go during the week of April 8-13

▪ The Parker County Master Gardener Association’s annual plant sale will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St., Weatherford. Native and adapted plants for sale include a large selection of hellebores (Lenten roses). Mini-session subjects include butterflies, favorite perennials, container gardening and tough love for lawns.
▪ The Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s spring plant sale will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the Grove area of the garden. Rose, African violet, begonia, daylily, and cactus and succulent societies will have booths. Wagons will be available.
▪ Attend the Earth Day Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington. Activities include nature hikes, story times, forest floor explorations and kid-friendly crafts such as making seed balls and magazine origami. There’s also a free backyard composting class for adults, 9-11 a.m. Participants get a free composting guide and learn pile building and composting basics. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn about the flowers called “Proven Winners” during a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Join weekly guided spring nature hikes at 9 a.m. Saturdays during the month of April at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The hikes are $5 per person. Also, there’s a Mommy & Me activity at 10 a.m. Thursday; it’s $10. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a butterfly trek, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, and iNaturist app training, 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Each activity is $5 plus $2-$5 admission.
At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, join a full-moon paddle on the West Fork of the Trinity. Canoes, paddles and life jackets will be provided. Kids must be age 5 or older. Registration is required. It’s $20 plus admission.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
