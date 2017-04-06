When grandkids pop by for a visit, bring on the soap-bubble fun

1:04 Who's driving this vehicle? Pause

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:37 It’s a bird, it’s a plane. Nope. It’s a drone inspecting your roof for hail damage

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:38 Cole Hamels pitched well but Indians rally for sweep

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:50 Rangers Manager Jeff Banister talks about Yu Darvish's Opening Day performance