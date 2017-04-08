These eggs know how to stand out in the Easter basket

This Easter, outfit eggs in designs that take a cue from classic yet cool fashion textiles. Whichever style or technique you choose — from intricate to as easy as dot-dot-dot — these beauties will put the thrill in the hunt.
Give them liberty
To evoke Liberty of London’s sweet flowerscapes, all you need is tiny rubber stamps, chalk ink and a steady hand. Gently roll a stamp along the egg’s contours; dry the area thoroughly with a hair dryer before starting another section.
TIP: To make decorated eggs last beyond the season, blow them out first. For a quick tutorial, go to marthastewart.com/how-blow-out-eggs.
Sources: Hero Arts mounted rubber stamp mini tub set, in Flower Garden, $12, amazon.com. ColorBox Fluid chalk-ink pads, from $1.50 each, blitsy.com.
Do the polka
These dotty patterns are as fun to make as they are to wear. Spread acrylic paints on paper plates, dip in a foam dauber and gently press on the punchy pattern. For a grade-A color scheme, mix metallic, pastel and neon on multitone duck, quail and chicken eggs.
Tip: Acrylic and chalk paints are ideal for eggshells, because they’re opaque and dry quickly on the unique texture.
Get frilly
Craft delicate eyelet-inspired beauties from inexpensive paper doilies (available in bulk online). The large duck egg gets its ruffles from overlapping cut-up scalloped strips, secured along the bottom edges with Glue Dots. To create the melted-on look of the little eggs, adhere smaller doily pieces to the shell using decoupage glue.
Sources: Glue Dots adhesives, $12 for 600, staples.com. Mod Podge decoupage glue, $7, target.com.
Check it out
Gingham, checks, stripes — like grass, they pop up everywhere in spring. To dress Easter eggs in men’s shirting, decoupage fabric strips onto shells and trim, angle, smooth and adjust as you go.
Don’t drive yourself crazy smoothing over every bump or wrinkle — rumpled imperfection is what gives these eggs their charm.
Sources: The fabrics on these eggs, and throughout this story, are from bandjfabrics.com and nyelegant.com.
Bump it up
In clothing, Swiss dots usually appear on sheer tulle or cotton (picture party dresses with floating overlays). You can get the same ethereal effect by dyeing eggs in soft colors and adding tactile 3-D dots with fabric puffy paint.
Tip: For even dyeing, first submerge eggs in a mixture of two to three tablespoons of white vinegar and one cup of water for a minute or two, then pat dry.
Sources: Batik egg dyes, in Rose, Sunflower and Orange, $1.50 each, bestpysanky.com. McCormick food color & egg dye, in assorted colors, $3.75 for a set of four, target.com. Tulip Dimensional Fabric Paint Mini Writers, in assorted colors, $16 for 30, michaels.com.
