Can Pacifica’s deodorant wipes beat the Texas heat?

When it comes to surviving the Texas heat, there are two essentials that everyone should have. The first is a great sunscreen. The second is a great deodorant.
Deodorant is a topic I’ve yet to address in Fab or Flub. Talking about odor and perspiration is kind of gross. But with growing concern that the chemicals in traditional deodorants can be harmful, I’ve recently been on the hunt for a more natural alternative to the Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant that I currently use.
Enter Pacifica Underarm Deodorant Wipes ($8.99, Target). Spotted on a recent trip to the big red bull’s-eye, Pacifica’s deodorants wipes are (like all of the brand’s products) all-natural. The wipes, which can be used in lieu of your usual deodorant or in a pinch when you can’t shower, is 100 percent vegan and does not include harmful chemicals like aluminum, parabens and sulfates.
The deodorants wipes feature an innovative formula that Pacifica says neutralizes odor for long-lasting protection and leaves behind a subtle scent.
First impression
Similar to travel-sized disinfectant wipes, Pacifica’s Underarm Deodorant Wipes come in a pouch that is small enough to take to the gym or on a trip. Each pouch includes 30 pre-moistened, biodegradable wipes and has a plastic lid that snaps shut to ensure that the wipes do not dry out. While I opted for the coconut milk and essentials oils version of the deodorant wipes, Pacifica also offers two other scent options (coconut milk with kale extract and coconut milk with sugared flowers).
It’s important to note that on further inspection of the pouch, I found a small disclaimer that says the product is not an antiperspirant. For those unfamiliar with the difference, deodorants are made to mask/prevent odor, while antiperspirants help cut down on sweat. Most of the traditional deodorants found at the store today are a combination of deodorant and antiperspirant.
Using the wipes is incredibly easy and convenient if you are someone who doesn’t remember to put on deodorant until you’ve finished getting dressed. You simply take a wipe and rub it on your underarm area. I used one wipe for both underarms, but for those who want more odor protection, you can use one wipe for each. The deodorant from the wipes dries quickly and, thankfully, doesn’t leave behind any residue.
Fab or Flub?
Fab! If you’ve been in the market for a natural deodorant that will keep you smelling fresh all day, Pacifica’s Underarm Deodorant Wipes are for you. The chemical-free product does a fantastic job of neutralizing odors, whether you are partaking in vigorous activities or just running errands.
To test the product’s odor protection, I used the deodorant wipes before a three-mile run one day to see just how well I would still smell afterward. I was surprised to find that I could still smell the coconut fragrance after nearly 30 straight minutes of running.
Despite the fact that the product does not advertise itself as an antiperspirant, I didn’t seem to have any issues with sweating more than usual.
Overall, I think these wipes are going to be a great thing to have on hand during spring and summer. Whether you are heading on vacation soon or just a fan of natural beauty products, they are definitely worth the purchase.
