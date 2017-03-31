These helpful apps add fun, inspiration to everyday life

Lifestyle apps are designed to improve your quality of life by providing useful tools, amusement and helpful information.
Apple apps
Monogram It! PRO - Custom Wallpapers & Backgrounds ($2.99) Monogram It! PRO gives users a variety of tools to customize their devices with classic designs. (Mobilewalla score: 96/100)
Trulia Real Estate - Homes for Sale & Rent (Free)* This app helps users find their dream home and investigate the neighborhoods and schools that surround it. (Score: 93/100)
Happy Noise Emojis ($0.99)* This set of emojis has a mystical bent, featuring images from religions and fantasy, including Buddhas, sugar skulls and unicorns. (Score: 89/100)
Tinder (Free)* This popular dating app challenges you to quickly decide on your level of attraction to available singles, or pass on them and look further. (Score: 83/100)
Countdown!! (Event Reminders and Timer) (Free)* The Countdown app allows you to track events and even add a countdown widget for the event to your home screen. (Score: 80/100)
Android apps
Polyvore Style: Fashion to Buy (Free)* This app provides fashion inspiration, with a nearly unlimited selection of fashion and interior-design items to purchase. (Score: 97/100)
Houzz Interior Design Ideas (Free)* The Houzz app is a rabbit hole for interior-design lovers. Open it, and you may become obsessed with viewing and shopping for decor. (Score: 96/100)
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal (Free)* Calorie Counter helps you track your calorie and nutrition intake each day as a tool for improving your overall health. (Score: 95/100)
MoodCast Diary - Mood Tracker (Free) This app helps you track your mood each day, creating data you can analyze to find ways to improve your level of contentment. (Score: 93/100)
Color Grab (color detection) (Free) Color Grab uses your camera to help you capture colors in your environment and translate them into universal digital hex codes. (Score: 91/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
