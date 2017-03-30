Nature-friendly places to go during the week of April 1-7

▪ The Botanical Research Institute of Texas’ First Saturday program returns 9 a.m. to noon Saturday with expert plant ID, a free public tour (10:30 a.m.), children’s story time and a nature-oriented exhibit, “Hightailing It: Artists View the Natural World.” Visit http://brit.org/events/first-saturday for more information. BRIT is at 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth. 817-332-4441; brit.org
▪ Join Keep Fort Worth Beautiful’s sixth annual Earth Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Worth Water Gardens, 1502 Commerce St., with music, educational booths, recycled fashion show, games and more. All activities are free.
▪ Bring the kids to a free animal exploration at 2 p.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Science Center in Arlington. Free nature walks are held the second Saturday of every month. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn about the flowers that bloom dependably year after year in a free “Perfect Perennials” class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Join weekly guided spring nature hikes at 9 a.m. Saturdays during the month of April at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The hikes are $5 per person. Also, there’s a night hike at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The nature center is at 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a “birding by sound” hike 1-3 p.m. Saturday that’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5), and a class on making wildflower seed paper, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sunday class is $5 plus admission (free for members).
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ Preview classes for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s spring plant sale will be 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the conservation greenhouse classroom, off I-30 between University Drive and Montgomery Street. Classes are $15, which can be applied toward plant sale purchases. Call Judy at 817-392-5534 to register. The sale will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 in the Grove area of the garden. Rose, African violet, begonia, daylily, and cactus and succulent societies will have booths.
▪ Barney Lipscomb of the Botanical Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth will talk about “Murderous Plants: Poisonous Herbs in Our World” at the meeting of the Colleyville Garden Club at 10 a.m. April 5 at the Colleyville Center, 5301 Riverwalk Drive. For more information, visit colleyvillegardenclub.org.
▪ The annual state bonsai exhibit and sale will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m.-noon April 9 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria. Admission is $5. http://www.bonsaisocietyofdallas.com/
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
▪ For the Parker County Master Gardener Association’s annual plant sale, 8 a.m.-noon April 8 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St., Weatherford. Native and adapted plants for sale include a large selection of hellebores (Lenten roses). Mini-session subjects include butterflies, favorite perennials, container gardening and tough love for lawns.
