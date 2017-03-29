Social-networking may save an animal’s life

Dear Heloise: Those of us in the animal-rescue business understand the term “foster failure.” It means you’ve taken in an animal in the hopes of finding a good home for it. Well, this “failure” to find a home is really not, because many “foster folks” end up keeping the animal!
You can help save animals that might have been abandoned, lost or dumped. Many rescue groups may supply food, a crate, blankets, etc., to care for the animal. Medical care and vetting also might be covered.
There are many ways to network the animal — social-media groups, mass emails, digital bulletin boards, etc. I’ve seen a lot of happy reunions come about because of people who care.
Lisa P., via email
Readers: Check animal-welfare groups in your area to see how you can help. “Woof, woof” from Chammy, a silky wheaten, and Henry VII, a mini schnauzer, who are both “rescues,” and we are sure glad they are.
Heloise
Dear Readers: Please take this hint seriously! Large buckets are helpful around the house and garage for cleaning, brush pickup, storage, etc. But they can be dangerous and deadly to children and pets.
Small children, especially toddlers, can accidentally fall in headfirst. Since the child is top(head)-heavy, he or she usually cannot get out. A child can drown in just a small amount of liquid. Keep these buckets empty and picked up off the floor.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: I wanted to paint my patio furniture, but I hate spray paint and worry about the damage that aerosol cans may be doing to the environment.
My solution? I covered the patio with newspapers, pulled on a rubber glove and dipped a sponge into the paint. Easy solution. (Two thin coats are better than one thick one, by the way!)
Anne J. in New York
Dear Readers: Here is a tried and tested (yes, I’ve done this) hair hint:
Use real mayonnaise, no diet or low-fat. After wetting your hair, massage in about a tablespoon or so of mayo. Then comb through your hair and put on a cheap plastic shower cap, or wrap the hair in plastic wrap. Next, cover with a bath towel and wrap your head. This allows the heat from your head to help the mayo really penetrate the hair. Give it an hour or so, rinse in COLD water first, then shampoo thoroughly.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: We have a group of kids we take camping several times a year. My family and friends save the packets of salt, pepper, sugar, ketchup, wrapped knives and forks, and napkins that come with fast food or takeout, and we use them on our camping trips.
G. and J. Nicks, Salt Lake City
