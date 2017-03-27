Dave Chappelle to open Irving Music Factory

It has been a long time coming but the newest music/entertainment venue in North Texas, the Irving Music Factory in Las Colinas, finally has an opening date: Sept. 1 with a set from comedian Dave Chappelle.
He will be followed by an eclectic list of performers including Brad Paisley (Sept. 2), Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival with Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, Eddie Money, and the Marshall Tucker Band (Sept. 3), The Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips (Sept. 6), Sin Bandera (Sept. 23), Young the Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave (Sept. 29), Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows (Oct. 1), Scorpions and Megadeth (Oct. 12), 2Cellos (Nov. 4), and Trevor Noah (Nov. 11).
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More concert announcements will be made April 3.
Booked by LiveNation, the 250,000-square-foot Irving Music Factory can be both an indoor and outdoor venue that can be reconfigured for 2500, 4000, and 8000-capacity events. The concert hall is part of a larger entertainment complex that will also house an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater as well as such restaurants as Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Kabuki, Yard House, and Thirsty Lion.
Over the years, the project has been bedeviled by delays including concerns over earthquakes in the Irving area as well as differences between the city and the developers -- North Carolina-based Ark Group -- and litigation involving the original developer of the site.
The Irving Music Factory is part of a city plan to make the area more of a destination within DFW. While Irving has the Irving Convention Center as well as top-line hotels like the Four Seasons Resort, residents and business travelers have long had to trek to Dallas, Arlington, Grand Prairie or Fort Worth for major entertainment.
The city bought the property where the Music Factory stands in 2001. The neighboring convention center opened in 2011. A Westin hotel is due to open in 2019.
Separately, the Irving area is slated to get its first Whole Foods soon as well.
For more information, go to www.livenation.com.
