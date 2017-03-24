Incorporate monsters for more gaming fun with these apps

If you are afraid of monsters, you can conquer your fears with many of the following apps, in which gamers can catch, tame and train monsters to work for them.
Apple apps
Flappy Monster Free: Bird Games for Girls & Kids (Free) In Flappy Monster, you fly through an obstacle course trying to avoid all the obstacles. (Mobilewalla score: 96/100)
Monster Pet Shop (Free) In Monster Pet Shop, you own a retail store full of unusual creatures that you feed, care for and place in good homes. (Score: 96/100)
Monster City - Monsters battle World Builder games (Free)* Monster City is a place where players feed and tend to the battle monsters they catch and train. (Score: 95/100)
Monster Legends - Fighting, Collecting & Breeding (Free)* This app features arena combat between players who raise virtual monsters to fight for them. (Score: 95/100)
My Singing Monsters (Free)* This game features musical beasts that the player collects. Their songs become more complex as more monsters are collected. (Score: 94/100)
Android apps
Monster Busters: Hexa Blast (Free)* In this match-three game, you match monsters to climb a tower and rescue your friends, who are made of gingerbread. (Score: 97/100)
Monster Super League (Free)* In Monster Super League, you assemble a team of Astromons and travel with them on an airship, stopping for combat and adventure. (Score: 95/100)
Neo Monsters ($0.99)* After inheriting their virtual uncle’s monster farm, the players of Neo Monsters must learn to raise and train monsters for missions and combat. (Score: 94/100)
Monster Galaxy (Free)* In Monster Galaxy, you explore 14 different islands, collecting monster companions as you go and teaching them to fight and cast spells. (Score: 93/100)
Moshi Monsters Village (Free)* When tiny Moshlings are monster-napped by an evil scientist, the player must help rescue them and build them a new village to live in. (Score: 91/100)
*Available on Apple and Android.
Mobilewalla is a search and discovery engine using breakthrough technology to score every app to help consumers navigate the mobile application marketplace. Apps are scored using an algorithm that weighs several characteristics, including user ratings, position within category and staff recommendations. For more app intel, go to www.mobilewalla.com. Anindya Datta is a technologist and founder of Mobilewalla.
