‘For Here or To Go?’ serves up a fresh point of view

1:06 Nowitzki on the young Mavs showing their worth Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

0:47 Eight trees damage home in Park Hill Neighborhood

0:52 Heavy rain and high winds in Fort Worth

1:13 Take a look inside Graham's Wildcatter Ranch, on the market for $15 million